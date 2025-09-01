Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Koroneihana: Māori Queen Nga wai hono i te po to reaffirm her father’s vision on first anniversary

Waikato Herald
3 mins to read

Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po will make her first kauwhau (address) to the motu this week as part of te koroneihana celebrations. Photo / The Office of the Kīngitanga

Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po will make her first kauwhau (address) to the motu this week as part of te koroneihana celebrations. Photo / The Office of the Kīngitanga

The people of Tainui waka and iwi across the motu are preparing to celebrate the first anniversary of the koroneihana of Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po this week.

To mark the occasion, there will be a five-day programme of events at Turangawaewae Marae in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save