Kuini Nga wai hono i te po is the eighth monarch since the establishment of the Kīngitanga movement in 1858.

It is custom that the first two days of koroneihana will be dedicated to remembering loved ones who have died in the past year - ngaa kawe mate o Tainui waka and ngaa kawe mate o te motu.

Day three will acknowledge the historical and enduring whanaungatanga connections between Kīngitanga and the Pacific nations. Several Pacific leaders are attending the koroneihana.

Day four, September 5, is te rā koroneihana o Te Arikinui, the anniversary of her coronation.

Te Arikinui will deliver her kauwhau (address) to the motu - her first as Te Arikinui - at 12.30pm.

A free outdoor concert on September 6 will close the celebrations.

Schaafhausen said Te Arikinui was guided by the values inherited from her parents and her tūpuna and “acutely aware” of the challenges te iwi Māori face in a rapidly changing world.

“Empowering rangatahi, strengthening whānau resilience, and upholding mana motuhake are important aspirations for Te Arikinui.”

Further koroneihana highlights include the arrival of te ara maurei, the jawbone of a bull sperm whale which died and was washed ashore in 2016.

Originally intended as a gift for the late Te Arikinui Te Atairangikaahu from the eight iwi of Te Tauihu, the kauae was gifted to Te Arikinui earlier this year.

Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po Pootatau Te Wherowhero VIII.

It has resided in Nelson since then to await the koroneihana.

The occasion will also include the formal handing over of the mauri of Te Matatini Kapa Haka Festival from Te Kaahui Maunga to Waikato who will host the next festival in 2027.

Each afternoon during koroneihana there will be entertainment and kapa haka performances from groups representing other iwi and Tainui waka.

Pacific leaders attending include Crown Prince Tupoutoʻa ʻUlukalala, of Tonga, Kaumaiti Nui Travel Tou Ariki - high chief and president of the House of Ariki, of Cook Islands, Ariki Teriihinoiatua Pomare, of Tahiti, Prince Quentin Kuhio Kawananakoa and Prince Riley Kawananakoa, of Hawaii, and Na Gone Turaga Bale na Tui Nayau, Sau ni Vanua ko Lau, Tui Lau - Ratu Tevita Lutunauga Kapaiwai Uluilakeba Mara Paramount chief and traditional leader, Province of Lau, Fiji.

Government and political party leaders will be among those attending on day three.