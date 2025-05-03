Zines, an abbreviation of fanzine, a term that originated in the 1940s to describe amateur science-fiction fan magazines, are short-run, self-published magazines that can be about anything, like comics, poetry and collages.
While the inaugural event in 2014 saw 20 stallholders show off their self-made publications, this year, the Kirikiriroa Hamilton Zinefest team predicts 60 stallholders will take over Hamilton Central Library on May 17.
One of them is local author, illustrator and “zinester”, Nina Harper, who also designed this year’s poster.
“The Hamilton zine-making community is a really important part of how I’ve grown over the last few years as an illustrator,” Harper said.
After a year of art school, she dropped out and went looking for ways to experiment with art. She had seen Hamilton Zinefest before, but decided only in 2017 to become a stallholder.
“I realised this is a completely accessible thing for me to try out. I put together a few illustrations in a comic style to see what happened and it turned out to be a really fun and positive experience,” she said.
She was amazed by the encouragement she got from members of the public and other creatives about her narrative zines, which caused her to remember something.
While some stallholders have been making zines for years, others will be just starting out.
“There’s not a sense of competition or that you have to work to a certain standard,” Harper said.
“If you have a little bit of an interest in doing something creative, then just give it a go.”
For those who are keen to try their hand at zinemaking, but still need some inspiration, there will be zine-making workshops ahead of the market day.
Zines for Mana Motuhake – May 7, 2.30pm at Waikato Museum with Cassandra Barnett
Kids Collaborative Collage Zine – May 8, 3.30pm at Hamilton Central Library with Horiana Henderson
Poetry Zine Workshop – May 10, 2pm at Rototuna Library with Aimee-Jane Anderson-O’Connor
Mini Zines for Kids Workshop – May 15, 3.30pm at St Andrews Library with Natalie Coates
Mine Zines for Teens Workshop – date & time TBC at Raglan Library with Fe Foster
On the day, there will also be a collaborative zine-making zone, Zinester Awards in eight categories and an all-ages After Party featuring live music from Moon Hotene (Kirikiriroa), Varda (Te Whanganui-a-Tara).