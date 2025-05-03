After a year of art school, she dropped out and went looking for ways to experiment with art. She had seen Hamilton Zinefest before, but decided only in 2017 to become a stallholder.

“I realised this is a completely accessible thing for me to try out. I put together a few illustrations in a comic style to see what happened and it turned out to be a really fun and positive experience,” she said.

She was amazed by the encouragement she got from members of the public and other creatives about her narrative zines, which caused her to remember something.

“When I was a little kid, that was my dream job, an author-illustrator, but I guess I forgot about it,” she said. “I realised this is actually what I’ve been wanting to do the whole time.”

Harper works at local art supplies retailer Gordon Harris.

She said working there enabled her to explore using different mediums, including watercolour, which she now prefers and showcased in her poster.

“[The poster illustration] looks like a very sweet ... scene when you first look at it. But there are funny little details that catch your interest.”

Like a Frankenstein hand-pouring tea, a typewriter, floating candles, and a cookie-stealing tentacle, which when put together become what Harper calls, “a little celebration of weirdness”.

Drawing inspiration from classical illustration and Halloween themes, Harper’s design also reflects her love of Bill Watterson’s Calvin and Hobbes.

“I was obsessed with that as a kid, and I can definitely see the sense of humour influencing some of my work. I really liked his narrative style, too,” she said.

Harper’s playful mix of spooky and sweet imagery continues into her tongue-in-cheek zines.

Since joining the Zinefest community, Harper has branched out to attend other festivals and thinks moving Hamilton’s event to the library has helped it grow.

“It can attract lots and lots of different people, and it’s very welcoming,” she said. “I tabled next to a couple of kids who were there with their parents once, and they had a great time.”

Posters from previous Kirikiriroa Hamilton Zinefests. Image / Kirikiriroa Hamilton Zinefest

While some stallholders have been making zines for years, others will be just starting out.

“There’s not a sense of competition or that you have to work to a certain standard,” Harper said.

“If you have a little bit of an interest in doing something creative, then just give it a go.”

For those who are keen to try their hand at zinemaking, but still need some inspiration, there will be zine-making workshops ahead of the market day.

Zines for Mana Motuhake – May 7, 2.30pm at Waikato Museum with Cassandra Barnett

Kids Collaborative Collage Zine – May 8, 3.30pm at Hamilton Central Library with Horiana Henderson

Poetry Zine Workshop – May 10, 2pm at Rototuna Library with Aimee-Jane Anderson-O’Connor

Mini Zines for Kids Workshop – May 15, 3.30pm at St Andrews Library with Natalie Coates

Mine Zines for Teens Workshop – date & time TBC at Raglan Library with Fe Foster

On the day, there will also be a collaborative zine-making zone, Zinester Awards in eight categories and an all-ages After Party featuring live music from Moon Hotene (Kirikiriroa), Varda (Te Whanganui-a-Tara).