(Left to right) Harcourt's Mary-Louise Johns and Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas gave thanks to Kinloch resident Simon Smith for his community resilience work.

This month’s Harcourts Good Sort is exactly the kind of person you need in an emergency.

Simon Smith moved to Kinloch only in 2019 but has already brought out the best in the community by helping them to prepare for the worst.

Smith was recognised for his hard work behind the scenes with Neighbourhood Support Taupō, helping the people of Kinloch prepare for natural disasters and other significant events through the community resilience plan.

He’s well-qualified for the job, as he previously had an extensive career in the New Zealand Red Cross disaster welfare support team.

In this post, he helped co-ordinate the response to some of New Zealand’s most significant disasters, including the Kaikoura earthquake in 2016 and the mass shooting at the Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch in March 2015.

Now, he’s focusing his attention on how people can keep themselves and each other safe during and after major events.

“[The plan] is what the community does when this kind of thing happens.

“We’re looking at the specific risks in Kinloch; volcanic activity, ashfall from Taranaki - which people don’t think about - and heavy weather events.”

This involves getting anyone with resources on board, from firefighters to accommodation providers and even the local shop.

When Smith moved to Kinloch with his partner, Dr Melissa Davidson, whom he met while they both worked for the Red Cross, he was looking for a way to put his skills to use.

“When we moved to Kinloch we thought, ‘How can we get involved in the community?’”

Now, Smith helps to run Davidson’s business training medical professionals in her area of expertise – pelvic health physiotherapy- as well as helping to develop the resilience plan.

He was nominated for the Good Sort award by fellow community helper Alivia Roberts, who is the co-ordinator of Neighbourhood Support Taupō.

In her nomination, Roberts praised Smith’s selflessness.

“He dedicates his personal time to help the community of Kinloch.

“He really is a good sort.”

However, Smith acknowledged planning for such events isn’t a one-man job.

“Thank you to all of the other people who help make this happen- it is a team effort.”

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas said Kinloch and the wider area were lucky to have people like Smith.

“Thank you so much, Simon, on behalf of the people of Taupō.

“It sounds like you really help a lot of people out.”

Milly Fullick is a journalist based in Taupō. She joined the Taupō and Tūrangi Herald team in 2022.

