More housing – and a potential new site for a skatepark – are on the cards for Kihikihi in the Waipā District.

Waipā District Council’s finance and corporate committee this week approved the first step in developing the four-hectare Stockade Reserve in the centre of town.

The reserve bordered by Whitmore, Hall, Grey and Rolleston streets has been identified as a potential site for new housing. Consideration will also be given to building a skatepark on the site. Other potential sites for a skatepark, already investigated in Kihikihi, have so far proven unsuitable.

Council’s deputy chief executive Ken Morris said Stockade Reserve has historically been used by Riding for the Disabled. But a recently purchased council-owned property in Kihikihi’s Herbert St would be made available for riding, freeing up Stockade Reserve for much-needed housing and the promised skatepark.

“It’s early days so there’s a lot of work to do yet. But today’s decision to fund a master plan for the site means we can now take the first step to see what can be achieved.”

Morris confirmed there were no plans for high-density housing on the site which also accommodates existing council water infrastructure. He said it was too early to say how many houses, and of what type, might be built. That would emerge when a master plan from Waipā-based architects was complete. Community consultation would be a critical part of drafting a master plan, he said.

“Council’s vision is for pleasant, medium-density housing that would be designed alongside the community. What we don’t want is something plonked in the middle of town that’s not supported.”

A master plan was unlikely to be available before August.

New Kihikihi playground to open in May

Meanwhile, Kihikihi is on the countdown towards a new playground – plus a spruce up of an old one.

Work to completely revamp John Rochfort Park on the corner of Hall and Bryce streets is under way. The new $300,000 playground will include a wooden tree house, giant mushrooms, a bee rocker, timber play material, a spinning seat, double bay swings, in-ground trampolines, boulders and other features.

At the same time, Waipā District Council will install extra seating, a picnic table and gardens. The existing and much-loved mature trees at the park will remain.

Community services manager Brad Ward said the council had been rolling out a series of new playgrounds across the district as part of the $3.68 million renewal programme, alongside $4.26m for new play spaces, approved in the last 10-year plan.

So far, new or upgraded playgrounds have been unveiled at Te Koo Utu in Cambridge and Centennial Park and Pioneer Park, both in Te Awamutu.

A concept of the new playground plans for John Rochfort park in Kihikihi. Photo / Supplied

“Kihikihi has been waiting a long time and personally I’m really, really happy to see it under way. It’s in a great spot and it’s going to be a fantastic asset for the community and especially for local tamariki,” Ward said.

“Depending on the weather, the work is expected to take around three months with the playground ready to use by May. So hang in there Kihikihi, the countdown is on.”

The work will be undertaken by Fluhler Contracting. During construction, security fencing and cameras will be installed. The cameras will be actively monitored.

“If anyone sees people on the worksite after hours, or sees any kind of vandalism, please call the police immediately because it’s local kids who will miss out.”

Once the new playground is complete, the council also plans to refresh existing play equipment at the Rewi Maniapoto Reserve. The upgrade will include a new spinner, refurbishing the swing set and laying new safety surfacing. A new fence and garden will be built adjacent to the road to enclose the space and create a safer play area.

“We need to look after what we have and we do try to renew new play equipment when budget allows and certainly before it becomes a health and safety hazard or needs a lot of maintenance,” Ward said.

“So while it’s fantastic to see a brand new playground on the way for Kihikihi, it will be great to see Rewi Maniapoto Reserve also get some love,” Ward said.