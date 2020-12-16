On Monday Kawhia had their first ever Christmas Parade, there were nine floats. Photos / Caitlan Johnston

It might have been small, but there was an abundance of Christmas spirit in Kāwhia this week as the coastal town hosted their first ever Christmas Parade.

The idea to organise a Christmas parade came to locals Shani Whitiora and Kelly Isherwood just over two weeks ago.

"We didn't have long to pull it together. We thought that we'd just go out and see how people felt about it, we thought it might have been too close to Christmas already," says Shani.

"But the response was awesome."

Locals lined Jervois St to watch the parade.

The parade took place on Monday; it started from the fire station, went along Jervois St to the wharf before turning around and heading back to the fire station.

It coincided with The Rusty Snapper's Christmas in the Park that took place afterwards.

A generous number of locals all lined Jervois St to get a glimpse of the action.

In total there were nine floats – local organisations such as the fire brigade, Police, St John and the early childhood centre all participated.

Chairman of the Kawhia Community Board Dave Walsh rode in the Buzzy Bee.

Ōtorohanga District Council sent their Buzzy Bee to Kawhia for the parade.

Chairman of the Kāwhia Community Board, Dave Walsh, rode in the Buzzy Bee and waved out to the crowds.

"That was my job for the day," says Dave.

"I was pretty impressed with how many people turned up yesterday."

Staff from Ōtorohanga District Council also joined in and wore Kiwiana costumes such as a Marmite jar, pavlova and baked beans.

Ōtorohanga District Council staff joined in on the parade too.

This is the first time that Kāwhia has had a Christmas Parade.

"Everyone seems to go to the bigger towns, they probably think Kāwhia is too small and that there aren't enough people," says Dave.

Shani says they are already planning one for next year.

"It's going to be even bigger next year," says Shani.