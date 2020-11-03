Resolution Retreats has been named New Zealand's Best Wellness Retreat. Photo / Supplied

Karapiro-based Resolution Retreats recently secured a major win from the World Spa Awards, being named as the Best Wellness Retreat in New Zealand.

Resolution Retreats is a woman's fitness and wellness retreat that relocated from Tauranga to Karapiro last year, operating from a 35ha resort property adjacent to the lake.

Since moving to the new location the business has continued to gain momentum with sell-out retreats and a growing team of staff.

Founder and owner of Resolution Retreats Joelene Ranby says no matter how big or small the contribution – it's taken a team effort to receive the title of being the country's best wellness retreat.

Joelene Ranby founded Resolution Retreats in 2013 in Tauranga and relocated the business to Karapiro last year. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

"We're proud, as a team we are proud. We've got over 30 people contributing to the running of the retreats – from people who help in the kitchen, to people who work in the spa and to the groundskeeper. Most of them are locals; they're from around this area," says Joelene.

"It's really awesome to know, and that they all know, that as teams we've made this happen."

Usually the World Spa Awards, launched in 2015, host an awards ceremony but due to Covid-19 that wasn't able to happen this year.

Joelene and the team will still be receiving a plaque to hang and a trophy.

She says she hopes that the win has come to them because of their approach to helping women with their health.

"I honestly feel that we have a refreshing approach to health, one that focuses on progress not perfection and focusing on just doing better than before rather than being an idealist about health," says Joelene.

"I think people who come on the retreats are quite excited by this because it breaks down the overwhelming feeling."

Resolution Retreats is in great company with Queenstown's Gibbston Valley Spa named as New Zealand's Best Resort Spa and Auckland's East Day Spa, located at SkyCity Grand Hotel, named as New Zealand's Best Hotel Spa.

Retreat activities include yoga, meditation, cooking workshops, spa treatments, group fitness classes and sessions with various guest speakers. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

The Karapiro retreat offers three, four, seven, 10, 14 and 21-day options which are packed with activities including yoga, meditation, group fitness classes, cooking workshops and movie nights as well as sessions with guest speakers.

Joelene has started to notice that some of the guests are returning to the retreat on more of a regular basis and even locals have started to go along.

"They're thinking that this should be more of a regular thing, to take themselves seriously and put their health in that priority list. It's so easy to get bogged down from taking care of everything else and others during the year," says Joelene.

They are currently in the first week of a 21-day-retreat, with 23 women in attendance - five of those are returned guests.

There are only two retreats left for the year, a 10-day which is already sold out and a four-day which has only a few spots left.

To find out more about Resolution Retreats and to book visit resolutionretreats.co.nz