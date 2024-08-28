Advertisement
Home / Waikato News

JPs play vital part in the community

Dean Taylor
By
Editor·Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read
Longserving Justices of the Peace Simon McVie and Robyn Klos (centre), with MP Barbara Kuriger (left) and Te Awamutu Justice of the Peace chairwoman Janet Livingston.

Te Awamutu Justice of the Peace Branch held a luncheon recently with special guests Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger and her husband Louis.

Branch chairwoman Janet Livingston hosted the successful luncheon, which included presentations of certificates by Kuriger to two long-serving justices as acknowledgement from colleagues for their contributions.

Robyn Klos served as a JP in Arohena, and latterly Te Awamutu, for 18 years. She has recently retired.

Simon McVie of Kihikihi has been a JP for 30 years and continues to serve his community.

The Te Awamutu JP branch stretches from Te Pahū to Te Kawa and from Kāwhia to Arohena and has about 60 members, some of whom have retired from active duties.

It is one of the largest rural Justice of the Peace branches in New Zealand and offers a range of services.

In conjunction with Te Awamutu Citizen’s Advice Bureau, it holds a busy and popular free clinic on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, attends clinics for both inmates and staff at Waikeria Prison, assists staff at the Corrections Department office in Te Awamutu and specially trained justices carry out minor court work in both Te Awamutu and Te Kūiti District courts.

The JP clinic at the CAB was one of the first to be set up in New Zealand and is one of the busiest.

Serving justices attend an annual personal development training event and sit an accreditation exam once every two years to keep up with fast-changing legal, financial and official requirements.

