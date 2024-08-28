Longserving Justices of the Peace Simon McVie and Robyn Klos (centre), with MP Barbara Kuriger (left) and Te Awamutu Justice of the Peace chairwoman Janet Livingston.

Te Awamutu Justice of the Peace Branch held a luncheon recently with special guests Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger and her husband Louis.

Branch chairwoman Janet Livingston hosted the successful luncheon, which included presentations of certificates by Kuriger to two long-serving justices as acknowledgement from colleagues for their contributions.

Robyn Klos served as a JP in Arohena, and latterly Te Awamutu, for 18 years. She has recently retired.

Simon McVie of Kihikihi has been a JP for 30 years and continues to serve his community.

The Te Awamutu JP branch stretches from Te Pahū to Te Kawa and from Kāwhia to Arohena and has about 60 members, some of whom have retired from active duties.