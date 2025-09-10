“There are many similarities between Hamilton and Christchurch – we are both garden cities, river cities and have passionate rugby fans.
“Visitors from the Garden City will now be able to explore our world-class Hamilton Gardens, enjoy our river walks and rugby fans from Christchurch will have easier access to support their team here in Hamilton.”
In line with the Hamilton-Christchurch jet service, Jetstar also announced it would launch flights with its A220 aircraft between Wellington and Brisbane up to three times per week.
Jetstar would also have capacity on five existing routes: Auckland and Christchurch, Auckland and Brisbane, Auckland and Sydney, Christchurch and Melbourne and Auckland and Dunedin.
Jetstar Group CEO Stephanie Tullysaid the changes would lift Jetstar’s total New Zealand domestic capacity by 18%, and 14% across the Tasman.
“We know how vital air travel is for connecting Kiwi families, friends, holidaymakers and business travellers.