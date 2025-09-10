“The addition of the Jetstar and Air New Zealand domestic jet flights boosts passenger numbers coming through the airport by around 60%. That’s massive,” Langley said.

“More flights mean more jobs, more visitors and faster connections for business. It’s a big vote of confidence in our region and in our airport.”

Jetstar’s Airbus A320 aircraft will arrive in Hamilton from Christchurch on December 1 at 9.25am and depart southbound at 10am, adding 186 seats each way every day.

The airline expects to carry more than 100,000 passengers a year on the route, lifting Hamilton Airport’s total annual passenger numbers beyond half a million.

The airport recently underwent several upgrades, including a new domestic lounge, expanded jet parking and a wider terminal refurbishment to enable international flights.

Jetstar launched international flights from Hamilton to the Gold Coast and Sydney in June this year.

Langley said it had always been the plan to create domestic jet opportunities on the back of international flights.

Hamilton Airport acting chief executive Ben Langley. Photo / Stephen Barker

“Our strong focus was on getting the international Jetstar service up and running,” he said.

“We knew we had unlocked further growth potential but it’s fair to say the confirmation of domestic Jetstar flights out of Hamilton has come faster than we anticipated.”

Hamilton and Waikato Tourism general manager Nicola Greenwell also welcomed the announcement, saying the new service strengthened visitor access to the region.

“Jetstar have connected Australia to our region and now adding Christchurch jet connections means Hamilton and the mighty Waikato is more accessible than ever before,” Greenwell said.

She said Waikato was preparing for strong growth, with new hotels, a regional theatre and international flights positioning the region as a premier destination.

Greenwell also said the route highlighted the shared strengths of the two cities.

“There are many similarities between Hamilton and Christchurch – we are both garden cities, river cities and have passionate rugby fans.

“Visitors from the Garden City will now be able to explore our world-class Hamilton Gardens, enjoy our river walks and rugby fans from Christchurch will have easier access to support their team here in Hamilton.”

In line with the Hamilton-Christchurch jet service, Jetstar also announced it would launch flights with its A220 aircraft between Wellington and Brisbane up to three times per week.

Jetstar would also have capacity on five existing routes: Auckland and Christchurch, Auckland and Brisbane, Auckland and Sydney, Christchurch and Melbourne and Auckland and Dunedin.

Jetstar Group CEO Stephanie Tully said the changes would lift Jetstar’s total New Zealand domestic capacity by 18%, and 14% across the Tasman.

“We know how vital air travel is for connecting Kiwi families, friends, holidaymakers and business travellers.

“Our two new routes and increased domestic and transtasman capacity will create more than 660,000 new low fares seats a year.”