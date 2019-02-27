Jersey Classic held on farms due to M. bovis concerns

Supreme Champion Carnmor Murmurs June, owned by Richard and Pauline Adam. Photo / Supplied.

Agrisea Te Awamutu Jersey Club held its annual Classic Show on the farms of members who entered earlier this year.

The club did not hold an open show as usual because of concerns about Mycoplasma bovis.

Judge Brian Nesbit from the Chardonnay Stud on the West Coast inspected 120 cows in milk.

He spent two busy and demanding days deciding on the winners of each class and the overall champion cow.

Brian said he appreciated the opportunity to judge an outstanding number of Jersey cows.

In-milk classes

1-2 year old: Richard and Pauline Adam, Carnmor Triggers Chiffon, 20 points, 1; Grant and Pam Wilson, Riverina Hector Enzym S3J, 19.5, 2; Glenn and Chantel Wilson, Weeburn Pav Lace S2J, 19.25, 3; Richard and Pauline Adam, Carnmor Sandown Oona, 19, 4; Turner Family, Karaka Kings Miss Queen, 18.5 and Warren and Louise Berry, Riverina Jerico Filo, 18.5, 5=.

2-3 year old: Glenn and Chantel Wilson, Weeburn Pav Faun, 22.75, 1; Richard and Pauline Adam, Carnmor Zellos Posy, 22.5, 2; Trent and Judy Paterson, Grantham Target DJ, 21.25, 3; Richard and Pauline Adam, Carnmor Omens Jasmine, 21, 4; Just Jerseys Ltd, Thornlea SP Leonie ET, 20.5, 5.

Intermediate Champion: Glenn and Chantel Wilson, Weeburn Pav Faun; Reserve: Richard and Pauline Adam, Carnmor Zellos Posy.

3-4 year old:Richard and Pauline Adam, Carnmor Speedway Joyce, 23.5, 1; Just Jerseys Ltd, Thornlea Speedy Sheba, 23.25, 2; Shaun Good and Michelle Adam, Thornwood Degrer Trix, 21.5, 3; Turner Family, Karaka Degree Laurel, 20.5, 4; Grant and Pam Wilson, Carnmor Zellos Phyllis, 19.5, 5.

4-5 year old: Richard and Pauline Adam, Carnmor Murmurs June, 24, 1; Turner Family, Karaka Zello Maid Precious, 21.5, 2; Just Jerseys Ltd, Thornlea Lots Jolly, 21 and Richard and Pauline Adam, Carnmor Zellos Charmer, 21, 3=; Summit Farms Ltd, Mount Cosy Charlie Gwen, Murray Green and Sandy Upton, Carnmor Zellos Peggy, Paul and Marion Johnson, Somerton Mans Isla, 20.5, 5=.

5-7 year old: Andrew and Sarndra Hamilton, Drumclog Isaac Abagail, 23, 1; Clive and Donna Perrott, Waiteitei Mm Lass, 22.5, 2; Judy Shaw - Anchor Jerseys, Anchor Jante Ultra, 22.25, 3; Richard and Pauline Adam, Hillstar Tests Bellman, 22, 4; Richard and Pauline Adam, Carnmor Murmurs Joygirl, 21, 5.

8 years and over: Paul and Marion Johnson, Somerton Hats Savvy, 21.5, 1; Just Jerseys Ltd, Braedene Target Molly, 20.5, 2; Turner Family, Karaka Barries June, 20.25, 3; Judy Shaw - Anchor Jerseys, Anchor RFS Indianna, and Summit Farms Ltd, Carnmor Laces Bonnie, 20, 5=.

Senior Champion: Richard and Pauline Adam, Carnmor Murmurs June; Reserve: Richard and Pauline Adam, Carnmor Speedway Joyce.

Supreme Champion: Richard and Pauline Adam, Carnmor Murmurs June.

Best Uddered: Just Jerseys Ltd, Thornlea Van Serina, 1; Richard and Pauline Adam, Carnmor Speedway Joyce, 2; Glenn and Chantel Wilson, Weeburn Pav Faun, 3; Richard and Pauline Adam, Carnmor Murmurs June, 4.

Dam and daughter or two daughters from the same dam: Richard and Pauline Adam, Carnmor Speedy Joyce and Carnmor Omens Jasmine, 44.3, 1; Just Jerseys Ltd, Thornlea Earls Sheba and Thornlea Speedy Sheba, 42.25, 2; Just Jerseys Ltd, Rosscliff Ivins Gilda and Rosscliff Far Gilda, 41.5, 3; Shaun Good and Michelle Adam, Thornwood Degree Trix and Thornwood SWS Trix, 39, 4; Richard and Pauline Adam, Carnmor Comets Felice and Carnmor Herms Flower, 38.5, 5.

Three females in milk by the same sire: Richard and Pauline Adam, Carnmor Zellos Carol, Carnmor Zellos Posy, Carnmor Zellos Charmer, 65, 1; Richard and Pauline Adam, Carnmor Murmurs Pixie, Carnmor Murmurs Joygirl, Carnmor Murmurs June, 62.5, 2; Just Jerseys Ltd, Thornlea Speedy Heron, Thornlea SP Leonie ET, Thornlea Speedy Sheba, 61.25, 3; Turner Family, Karaka Zells Lota Julie, Karaka Zello Maid Precious, Karaka Zello Julie, 60.5, 4.