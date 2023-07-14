White Chapel Jak perform for the crowds lining up outside the new store. Photo / JB Hi-Fi

The first new JB Hi-Fi store to open in seven years opened last weekend at The Base Te Awa in Hamilton with much fanfare and festivities heralding the brand’s ambitious growth strategy for New Zealand despite the country’s economic downturn and inflation’s pressure on retail spending.

Managing Director of JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, Tim Edwards, said the turnout at the launch was incredible. He had been expecting around 5000 people in store over the first week but ended up welcoming almost 15,000 shoppers into the new store over the first few days of opening celebrations and exclusive deals.

The new store at The Base covers 1100 sqm of floor space and replaces the smaller store in Barton Steet in the Hamilton CBD.

Edwards said the Hamilton launch kicked off JB Hi-Fi’s five-year growth strategy to open more stores, refit the existing network, relocate stores to be in more convenient locations for customers, and launch at least two international airport locations.

Shoppers checking out JB Hi-Fi's extensive music and movie collection at the new store. Photo / JB Hi-Fi

He said the new Hamilton store signals the company’s confidence in New Zealand and feedback from our customers that they want more of the choice and service that JB HiFi offers.

“We’re retail, with personality. Our stores are a fun place to be, whether you’re on an entertainment or technology mission, checking out what’s new, or flicking through the vinyl racks,” said Edwards.

The grand opening kicked off with a performance last Friday evening by White Chapel Jak then legendary Kiwi artist and frontman of Shihad, Jon Toogood, performed in front of the store on Saturday.

Edwards said JB Hi-Fi’s range of products will give shoppers at The Base Te Awa more to choose from, whether they are looking for computers and tablets, phones, TVs and audio equipment, gaming devices, home appliances, music, movies or anything else that helps them live, learn, work and play better.”

Happy customers at JB Hi-Fi The Base launch. Photo / JB-HiFi

“From floor layout to staffing – we’ve infused the JB Hi-Fi DNA into every aspect of the store.

“Shoppers can expect DJs spinning tunes on weekends, and plenty of product demonstrations to help them embrace the latest and greatest technology,” said Edwards.

The new store has also created more jobs.” Welcoming more people from the Waikato into the JB Hi-Fi family is great news for us and the region,” he said.

“We have doubled our staff numbers to resource the new store, and all existing staff will transition seamlessly to the new location.”