The Nairobi Trio are bringing their show to Coromandel's Kauaeranga Hall in October.

The Nairobi Trio have been described as New Zealand’s favourite jazz entertainers and it is exciting for Thames, and for all jazz fans, that they are playing two concerts in the Kauaeranga Valley on Saturday, October 21.

With 35 years of touring experience across the globe in all manner of settings - from village halls to theatres, festivals, and resorts - this well-travelled trio delivers an engaging live show with a vast breadth of repertoire and dynamic delivery.

Always playing to the crowd, the Nairobi Trio performs skilfully crafted original material and reimagined standards, all delivered in their inimitable style.

Richard Adams - violin, vocals, is a professional musician, painter and actor. As a musician, he has received critical acclaim with his own Richard Adams Quartet and the jazz fusion Neon Quaver. As the focal point of the Nairobi Trio, Richard connects instantly to the audience in a performance that is expressive, energetic and fun!

John Quigley - guitar, vocals. As singer/songwriter/guitarist and percussionist, John was instrumental in forming several well-known indie groups in the 80s and 90s before shifting his interest to the jazz idiom and forming the Nairobi Trio in 1989. John writes most of the Nairobi Trio’s original material in collaboration with the others. John manages the band and has lived for many on Waiheke Island where he runs the annual Waiheke Jazz Festival.

Aaron Codell - bass, vocals. Aaron is well known in the New Zealand music scene, with many years of experience in multiple bands. Aaron joined the Nairobi Trio in 2022, replacing original bassist Peter Koopman. Aaron adds great energy and exciting virtuosity to the group, bringing his years of experience as a topline session musician to the fore.

The trio’s music is special - original and highly professional. They make a great sound.

When Saturday, October 21 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm

Where: Kauaeranga Hall, 437 Kauaeranga Valley Rd, Thames

Tickets: $25 Earlybird (before September 30) txt: 021 912 993 or kauaerangahallmusic@gmail.com or Garden Music, 712 Pollen St, Thames, $30 general admission