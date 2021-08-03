Is your favourite place to eat in line for an excellence award?

Guests enjoying the inaugural Waikato Hospitality Awards in Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

The local hospitality industry will be celebrated at the Waikato Hospitality Awards, an industry event to promote the excellence of food and beverage offerings in the region.

The Restaurant Association of New Zealand event is organised with the support of lead sponsor Gilmours.

Those looking for a great place to dine out won't be disappointed with Alpino Cambridge, Gothenburg, Mr Pickles Bar & Eatery and Palate Restaurant all nominated for outstanding restaurant.

The best chefs in the region have been recognised with Andrew Clarke of Kerr & Ladbrook Catering, Logan Murray of Thyme Square Restaurant, Mat McLean of Palate Restaurant and Matt Gemmell of Furnace all up for the outstanding chef accolade.

In a new category for 2021, Chilli House, Sichuan Style, The Bearded Weasel and Winner Winner are all nominated for Outstanding Casual Dining/Street Food.

The region's best brunch spots have also been recognised with Kirk Cafe, Lykke Cafe, Scott's Epicurean and The River Kitchen all nominated in the outstanding cafe category.

The Waikato community is also able to vote for its favourite establishment in the People's Choice Award category.

A total of 17 awards will be presented to the best of the Waikato hospitality industry. From crew members, to suppliers, to establishments – the best of the best will be celebrated for their contribution to creating a world-class hospitality scene in the region.

Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois. Photo / Supplied

Restaurant Association CEO Marisa Bidois says, "This has been an incredibly challenging year for the industry, but the local hospo community continue to deliver exceptional dining experiences.

"The awards are an opportunity to recognise those providing an exceptional experience to the dining community and spread the word about the amazing places there are to drink and eat in the region."

Voting is open until Sunday, August 8, and the winners will be revealed at the awards evening on Monday, August 16, at The Atrium, Wintec.

Tickets to the event are on sale now - to purchase or for more information regarding the awards go to the awards website.

Voting links are here for industry and here for people's choice.

Waikato Hospitality Awards finalists 2021

Meadow Fresh Outstanding Barista

Cole Young, Cream Eatery

Dove Chen, Grey Street Kitchen

Geoffrey Mist, Cucina

Jasher Clayton, Sentinel Café

Pernod Ricard Outstanding Bartender

Alex Williams, Wonder Horse

Clem Weinzettl, Mr. Pickles Bar & Eatery

Craig Loveday, Alpino Cambridge

Roberto Valenzuela, Banh Mi Caphe

Restaurant Association of NZ Outstanding Front of House Team

Cinnamon Café

Gothenburg

Hayes Common

Palate Restaurant

Bidfresh Outstanding Chef

Andrew Clarke, Kerr & Ladbrook Catering

Logan Murray, Thyme Square Restaurant

Mat McLean, Palate Restaurant

Matt Gemmell, Furnace

Waikato Food Inc. Local Food Hero

Chrissy Houghton, Cream Eatery

Denise Irvine, Stuff Food Writer

Lisa Quarrie, Hayes Common

Ricardo Carminati, Alpino Cambridge

Restaurant Association of NZ Emerging Chef

Chelsea Mendes, Thyme Square Restaurant

Daniel Lawrence, Hayes Common

Matiu Rapana, Mr Pickles Bar & Eatery

Burns & Ferrall Outstanding New Establishment

Cream Eatery

Sentinel Cafe

Sisterfields

Thyme Square Restaurant

Menulog Outstanding Street Food/Takeout

Chilli House

Sichuan Style

The Bearded Weasel

Winner Winner

Bidfood Outstanding Cafe

Kirk Cafe

Lykke Cafe

Scott's Epicurean

The River Kitchen

Waitoa Beer Outstanding Bar

Craft

Good Neighbour

The Lookout Bar and Kitchen

Wonder Horse

OneMusic Ambience & Design

Poppy Peach

The Roaming Giant

Sisterfields

ULO's Kitchen

Nova Energy Outstanding Regional Establishment

Camarosa, Newstead

Punnet Eatery, Tamahere

Red Kitchen, Te Awamutu

The Shack, Raglan

dinefind Outstanding Ethnic Restaurant

Banh Mi Caphe

Koi Spice Craft & Whisky

Saigon Noon

dinefind Outstanding Restaurant

Alpino Cambridge

Gothenburg

Mr Pickles Bar & Eatery

Palate Restaurant

Curiosity Gin Outstanding Sales Rep

Courtney Keating, Southern Hospitality \

Gerard Mooney, Jacket Beverage

Renee Kruger, Burns & Ferrall

Tim Batters, Foodchain

Kerr & Ladbrook Outstanding Supplier

Bidfresh

Bootleg Brewery

Magills Butchery, Te Awamutu

Service Foods

Good George Outstanding Caterer

Kerr & Ladbrook Catering

Mavis & Co

Roam Food Caravan

The Little Lunch Co