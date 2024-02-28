Kiwi Rebecca Clarke will be hoping to net a third podium finish at Ironman this weekend. Photo / Graeme Murray

Kiwi Rebecca Clarke will be hoping to net a third podium finish at Ironman this weekend. Photo / Graeme Murray

Detours and delays are expected in Taupō this Saturday as Ironman returns to the town for its 40th anniversary.

The annual event will see 2000 athletes from New Zealand and around the world descend on Taupō for an early morning start on March 2.

More than 1800 volunteers are expected to take to the streets to keep the event running smoothly, with many Taupō clubs and groups using the triathlon as an important fundraising event.

The course will put professional and hobby racers through their paces with a 3.8km swim in Lake Taupō, a 108km bike ride along Broadlands Rd to Reporoa and a 42.2km run past Two Mile Bay.

The 70.3 Ironman athletes will race with a 1.9km swim, 90km bike and a 21.1km run.

Kiwi professional triathlete Rebecca Clarke will be making her fourth attempt at the Ironman title to add to her two podium finishes.

She said the Taupō race was a special one for her.

“I love racing in Taupō, the town makes you feel special and there is so much support on course, especially as a New Zealander.

“The local community embraces the event so much and I feel there is extra excitement knowing the IRONMAN 70.3 World Champs are finally taking place here in December.”

“I’m excited to be racing in the 40th anniversary.

“I think the first time I watched this event on the sidelines, it was the 30th anniversary so it’s very special to be racing at such a long-running event.

“It was my first ever Ironman and first Ironman podium, and Taupō was also my first Ironman 70.3, so racing here means a lot.

Detours will be in place across Taupō for the Ironman event this weekend.

To keep athletes safe, road closures will be in place for Tauhara Rd, Rifle Range Rd, Tongariro Str and Lake Terrace on Saturday.

Residents south of Rifle Range Rd will need to take a detour to reach the CBD, utilising Napier Rd, the East Taupō Arterial and Centennial Drive.

Tongariro Street and parts of Lake Terrace will be closed into the early hours on Sunday. There will also be closures on Broadlands Rd to Reporoa, as well as View Rd and Halcrow Rd on Saturday, with a detour along SH5.

Broadlands Road to Reporoa will be closed on Saturday for the bike leg of Ironman.

Competitors have started to arrive in the Waikato town, with the swimming course marked by buoys and signage appearing on streets ahead of the event.

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas said in a media statement the event was a “milestone” for both Ironman and Taupō.

“We are delighted to welcome all the athletes, their supporters, and friends to the Taupō District and look forward to celebrating the Anzco Foods Ironman New Zealand 40th birthday this year.”

Trewavas said it was a milestone year for both Ironman and Taupō, as it was the 25th year the region had held the “iconic event”.





