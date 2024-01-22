Local elite and national champion table tennis players Hyrum Sunnex (left) and Barb Shepp.

Since its revival in 2013, the Kihikihi Table Tennis Club has undergone a remarkable transformation.

With a primary objective of fostering a love for table tennis across all generations within the community, the club has emerged as one of the most triumphant country clubs in New Zealand - thanks to the unwavering support of dedicated volunteers, parents, players and administrators.

Revolutionising the table tennis community

Introducing the Kihikihi Invitational Athlete Programme, a ground-breaking initiative that is set to revolutionise the New Zealand Table Tennis Community.

This innovative programme aims to elevate the sport to new heights by providing a platform for talented athletes to showcase their skills and reach their full potential.

Led by local elite and national champion players Barb Shepp and Hyrum Sunnex, who combined to obtain an impressive 27 gold, 14 silver and three bronze medals in the 2023 season, this initiative is poised to have a lasting impact on the table tennis landscape in New Zealand.

The Kihikihi Table Tennis Club in session.

Empowering athletes through unique opportunities

The primary objective of the programme is to enhance the skills of the most talented athletes in the Waikato region by providing them with unique opportunities.

It offers a range of benefits, such as financial support for tournament entry fees, provision of sports attire, partial coverage of travel expenses and assistance with equipment purchases, aiming to create a conducive environment that fosters the development and success of elite players.

With a highly focused and personalised approach, only 10 players will be carefully selected to participate in this exceptional programme, ensuring each athlete receives the utmost attention and guidance to excel in the sport of table tennis.

Exclusive sponsorship opportunity

As the first club in the country to embark on this type of innovative journey, the Kihikihi Table Tennis Club offers local businesses an exclusive opportunity to sponsor an athlete and become an integral part of this pioneering venture.

With a sponsorship of $1500 per player (maximum of 10) over an eight-month season, businesses will not only support promising athletes but also receive a range of benefits that include brand exposure, recognition and appreciation, exclusive invitations and community engagement.

By sponsoring an elite athlete, businesses actively contribute to the development of the local table tennis community and make a lasting impact on the future of table tennis in New Zealand.

For further discussion around sponsorship opportunities and to explore how your support can contribute to the success of the programme, please contact the club at 021 068 7017 for a sponsorship proposal.

Join the Kihikihi Table Tennis Club in this pioneering initiative and be a part of the transformative journey for these dedicated athletes.

