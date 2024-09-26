Advertisement
Investigation under way following dog attack in Tairua

Al Williams
By
Hauraki Coromandel Post editor·Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read
A dog attack was reported in Tairua on Tuesday.
A person has been injured during a dog attack in Tairua.

Thames-Coromandel District Council confirmed it is investigating an attack on Tuesday which left a person with injuries.

The incident took place on The Esplanade at about 10am and involved two dogs, one black and one brown.

A council spokesman said they had spoken with the injured person and were continuing with their inquiries. They did not want to release any other details of the incident or the nature of the injuries.

Hato Hone St John said they did not have a record of the incident, while police did not have any information.

The incident follows a serious dog attack in the town in May this year. Two dogs were later impounded and a man was charged earlier this month over that incident.

The council is also still investigating a dog attack at Kuranui Bay near Thames on September 11 which left a family heartbroken and their beloved pet dead.

Mo and Christine Holdin with Oscar.
Christine Holdin suffered injuries and lost 5-year-old Oscar, a shih tzu and bichon frise cross during the incident when a pack of four dogs rushed upon her, leaving her with extensive bites and bruises to both hands as she attempted to shelter Oscar from the onslaught.

Her husband Mo Holdin took to social media on September 12 offering a $1000 reward for information leading to the dogs and owners being found and brought to justice.

On Wednesday, Christine Holdin said there was no new information to hand in terms of the investigation.

“My right hand is pretty good, but my left index finger is not good; I am pretty upset, the horror of what happened during the attack on Oscar and myself haunts me.”

The council spokesman said they were urging people with any information on the attacks to call them on 07 868 0200 or email customer.services@tcdc.govt.nz.

