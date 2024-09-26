A dog attack was reported in Tairua on Tuesday.

A person has been injured during a dog attack in Tairua.

Thames-Coromandel District Council confirmed it is investigating an attack on Tuesday which left a person with injuries.

The incident took place on The Esplanade at about 10am and involved two dogs, one black and one brown.

A council spokesman said they had spoken with the injured person and were continuing with their inquiries. They did not want to release any other details of the incident or the nature of the injuries.

Hato Hone St John said they did not have a record of the incident, while police did not have any information.