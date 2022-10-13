Liam Hodgson won top prize at this year's Waikato NIWA Science and Technology Fair for his work looking at the impact of pest fish on koura population. Photo / Supplied

Braving Waikato's chilly rivers has landed student Liam Hodgson top prize at the Waikato NIWA Science and Technology Fair for the second year running.

The Year 8 Pirongia School pupil won for his project, "Battle of Benthos!", which had him wading in four different river catchments using self-made whakaweku (bundles of bracken fern) to investigate the impact of pest fish (carp and catfish) on kōura populations.

His innovative project won him the $800 prize for NIWA Best in Fair. Benthos refers to the flora and fauna found on the bottom, or in the bottom sediments, of a sea or lake.

Liam's success did not stop there. After attending the Kudos Awards dinner, a judge recommended that he publish his project.

Hundreds of students competed at the fair, which was assessed by panel judges from all branches of science, technology, and engineering.

Chief Judge, NIWA's Microbiology Scientist in Environmental Health Dr Rebecca Stott said the calibre of the science and technology projects this year has been outstanding.

"The attention to detail and passion the students had for their projects was exceptionally high this year. The enjoyment and enthusiasm the students had for their projects is an excellent indication for the future of science and technology. I'd like to extend my congratulations to Liam and all the other winners for their fantastic achievement, and my gratitude to everyone who took part," Rebecca said.

Top prize winners:

NIWA best in fair runner-up and winner of the NIWA work experience for best senior student went to Ella Ryan from St Peter's School who investigated the influence of salinity on the wavelength of surface waves in her project titled Making Waves.

The McGowan judges' choice award was won by Lyla Williams from Peachgrove Intermediate School for her project More masks. Lyla designed and tested a mask made of biodegradable materials (linen and jute) for comfort and waterproofing and experimented with making a bioplastic film using cornstarch and vinegar.

The best inventions and technical innovations exhibit went to Niven Urlich of Fairfield Intermediate School for his project, Countdown before the Meltdown where he created a prototype device to use inside a popcorn maker to quickly and easily melt and mould plastic, creating small toys and other novelty items, with the hope in future to be able to create functional items.

Sponsoring science and technology fairs throughout New Zealand is part of NIWA's long-term commitment to enhancing science and technology for young New Zealanders.