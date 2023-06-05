Georgie Edgecombe at WA for the University of Waikato Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Hamilton City Netball Centre Indoor Premier results for June 1

● Verdettes Marist Development 23 v St Paul’s Premier 64

● University of Waikato A 36 v University of Waikato Premier Reserve 48

● Verdettes Marist Old Girls 51 v FTNC Premier 51

● St Peter’s Premier 54 v Allied HOB Collins Premier 46

● Northern United Mamba 57 v Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier 34

● Melville Vetora Premier 36 v FTNC Premier Reserve 60

● HGHS Langman 28 v Nottingham Castle Rangers 53

● University of Waikato Premier 94 vs Verdettes Marist Premier

The sixth week brought the first draw of the season.

Premier A:

It was an outstanding game between Verdettes Marist Old Girls and FTNC Premier. The game was all tied up from start to finish with neither team giving an inch. First quarter 14 goals each, then halftime 26 goals each.

The second half was the same with the score 39 each at three-quarter time and the fulltime score being 51-all. For Marist Old Girls it was an awesome game and evenly matched.

Great to have Simmon Wilbore back from ANZ, and at centre and wing attack she shifted the tempo of the game.

T’neya Onehi Karena had a strong game at goal defence getting lots of ball, and Hayley Stockman was solid at goal shoot. Overall, an enjoyable game.

For FTNC it was an awesome, nail-biting game! After a slow start, the team found their rhythm. With a full 60 minutes of contesting, the team did not step back from the physical, fast-paced battle and fought goal for goal until the very last whistle.

Simmon Wilbore at WA for Verdettes Marist Old Girls. Photo / Judy Macdonald

There were moments of brilliance from all areas of the court, but it was the defence that created a lot of turnover ball. Sophie Reeves at goal keep had another outstanding game securing the rebounds, tips and creating turnovers.

The other close game was between St Peter’s Premier and Allied HOB Collins Premier. At halftime, the score was 28 to 22 goals to St Peter’s and they won 54 goals to 46. It really was a game of two halves, with St Peter’s winning the first and third quarters and Allied Premier winning the second and final quarters.

For St Peter’s, they managed a hard-fought win. The first quarter had both teams fight for the lead. The young school team displayed some great skills and dynamics. After a slow start from Allied, Katarina Ormsby was injected into the wing attack and instantly made an impact feeding into the circle and finesse on passing options. Paired with composed shooting and dominant leadership from Jessie Tane at goal attack, the two settled the attack end to capitalise on the turnover ball that defence Dani Close at goal keep and Luana Wickliffe at goal defence in the circle worked tirelessly to gain.

Nottingham Castle Rangers continued their unbeaten streak with a win over HGHS Langman. The halftime score was 30 goals to 13 and the fulltime score was 53-28. The younger HGHS team did not really fire until the final quarter, which was very competitive.

The University of Waikato Premier wholly dominated their game against a fill-in Verdettes Marist Premier side. The halftime score was 47 goals to 9 and the fulltime score was 94-17.

Premier B:

University of Waikato Premier Reserves and University of Waikato A had a great game with the A team starting strong to lead at the end of the first quarter by 12 goals to 8. However, by halftime the Premier Reserve team had clawed that back to lead by 23 goals to 21. They then won the next two quarters leading 35 goals to 29 at three-quarter time and winning the game 48-36.

It took the Premier Reserve side a quarter to settle into their own game. In the following three quarters, there was strong defence and patience with the ball. Yolanda Mortimer at goal keeps dominating in terms of getting intercepts. At the opposite end, Seree Coombe was composed at goal shoot with high consistency. For University A, it was a great start to the game and they showed some fast mid-court attack but they were not able to sustain the momentum.

Georgina Speedy at GD for FTNC Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Northern United Mamba and Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier also had a good game. Northern United led at halftime by 29 goals to 20 and they won the game 57-34.

FTNC Premier Reserve remained unbeaten with a win over Melville Vetora Premier. They led 30 goals to 16 at halftime and won the game 60-36.

St Paul’s Premier were too good with a win over Verdettes Marist Development. The halftime score was 24 goals to 13 and the final score was 64 goals to 23.

Only one more game in this first round robin.



