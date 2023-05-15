Ava Karalus playing wing attack for St Paul's Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Hamilton City Netball Centre indoor premier results for week three

● St Paul’s Premier 38 vs University of Waikato A, 32

● FTNC Premier Reserve 46 vs Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier 34

● FTNC Premier 60 vs University of Waikato Premier 50

● Allied HOB Collins Premier 40 vs Verdettes Marist Old Girls 39

● Melville Vetora Premier 56 vs Verdettes Marist Development 12

● University of Waikato Premier Reserves 57 vs Northern United Mamba 39

● Nottingham Castle Rangers 70 vs St Peter’s Premier 37

● HGHS Langman 63 vs Verdettes Marist Premier 26

The third week again saw some great competitive games across both premier grades. There was also strong spectator support despite the wet weather.

Premier A

The game between Verdettes Marist Old Girls and Allied HOB Collins Premier ended up being a nail-biter at the end. Allied had a great start and led by 23 - 17 at halftime. They then had a strong third quarter, only to see Marist Old Girls dominate in the final quarter to get within a goal. The fulltime score was 40 - 39. Allied played with their core seven players for most of the game, and this allowed them to develop good connections and to build on each quarter, only faltering in the final quarter. The defence was solid and shooting consistent. Old Girls did not appear to click for most of the game and were flat - then finally, the team came together in the last quarter, but it was too late. Manaia Waudby at centre and wing attack was consistent all game, and Chloe Pennel at goal shoot in the last quarter made a huge difference by being strong under the post.

FTNC Premier also had a great game against University of Waikato Premier, leading the whole game. They led 31 - 22 at halftime and won the game 60 - 50. A great spectator game.

Kaiya Kepa playing centre position for University of Waikato Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

FTNC had a strong start, with some amazing through-court defence rewarded with accuracy at the attacking end. FTNC held their composure throughout the game, which allowed them to maintain their lead. All players got on the court, providing everyone an opportunity and exposure to a strong competitive match. George Speedy at goal defence was a stand-out, leading the team while showcasing amazing efforts on defence. It was a disjointed game by University standards, but the team has not been able to play with a full team yet. It was great to have two debuts, Kaiya Kepa at centre and Arikinoa Shortland at goal attack and goal shoot, coming back from their NNL season, with Kepa pulling in plenty of intercepts.

Nottingham Castle Rangers continued their winning streak with a win over St Peters Premier. They had a clear lead at halftime, when the score was 37 - 18, and ultimately won 70 - 37.

In the other game, HGHS Langman was too good for Verdettes Marist Premier, dominating the whole game. The halftime score was 32 - 14 and at the final whistle, the score was 63 - 26.

Premier B

St Paul’s Premier came away with their first win this week against the University of Waikato A. The halftime score was 24 - 17 and the full-time score was 38 - 32. The game was won in the first half, with the teams going goal for goal in the second half. St Paul’s is happy with the progress the team is making from week to week. Anika Cowley at wing attack had another strong performance with her sharp footwork. It was a full team effort, with all 12 players contributing to the win. University A did show some good phases of play, winning both the second and final quarters, but they lost too much momentum in the first quarter because of a slow start.

Anahia Noble playing centre for Nottingham Castle Rangers. Photo / Judy Macdonald

FTNC Premier Reserve and Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier also had a close game, with a very strong first quarter from FTNC. They led 23 - 13 at halftime and won 46 - 34. For FTNC, it was a well-contested game. Kayla Haynes at goal keep combining with Simone Blackburn at goal defence provided a solid defensive effort to give the shooters plenty of opportunities to score. Victoria Simeon at goal shoot and Alice Wilkinson at goal attack took those opportunities, giving the team a great lead in the first quarter. The remaining quarters were close, with all players getting on the court. For Diocesan, it was a slow start, which put the team on the back foot. The team were impressive with regard to how they held and built over the remaining three quarters with the different combinations that were put out on the court.

Becky Dudson was a calm and steady presence for us in the shooting circle, playing both goal shoot and goal attack.

University of Waikato Premier Reserve won their game over Northern United Mamba, leading 29 - 14 at halftime and taking the win 57 - 39.

Melville Vetora Premier was comprehensive in their win against Verdettes Marist Development. They won every quarter and clinched the game by a large margin: 56 - 12.