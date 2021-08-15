Indoor netball: Close game a family affair that could have gone either way

Monica Faulkner at GS for Verdettes Marist Old Girls takes a shot while being defended by Georgina Speedy at GK for FTNC Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Indoor Premier Results

FTNC Premier Reserve 53 vs Waikato Diocesan Open A 41

St Peter's Premier 70 vs Verdettes Marist Premier 34

Nottingham Castle Rangers 43 vs University of Waikato Premier 49

University of Waikato Premier Reserves 37 vs St Paul's Premier 51

FTNC Premier 49 vs Verdettes Marist Old Girls 64

OTC Timber HGHS Langman 45 vs Allied HOB Keppler Premier 44

The second week of the second round robin of the Hamilton City Netball Centre (HCNC) premier competition saw teams ranked 1 play teams ranked 3 and teams ranked 2 play teams ranked 4, and so made for some varied results.

The closest game was that between OTC Timber HGHS Langman and Allied HOB Keppler Premier. This was a real family affair and the end result could have gone either way on the night.

HGHS Langman had a one-goal lead at the end of the first quarter with the score being 11 goals to 10.

By half time Allied HOB Premier had changed this to be ahead by two goals with the score being 24 goals to 22. The third quarter was goal for goal with the three-quarter score 32 goals to 34 with Allied HOB still ahead.

The final quarter was again very close but in the last few moments HGHS Langman were able to get ahead to take the win. The final score was 45–44 to the young school team.

For HGHS Langman it was a hard-fought game. The family connection between the two teams were Kyla-Rose Onehi-Karena for HGHS Langman playing against sister T'neya Onehi-Karena and mother Darlene Karena the coach for Allied HOB.

Ivari Christie (Sportswoman of the Year) at C for HGHS Langman. Photo / Judy Macdonald

HGHS had a changed starting line-up with Ivari Christie starting at centre (named as Sportswoman of the Year 2021 at HCNC Representative Prizegiving) and Teneia Erihana at goal attack.

The defensive end had to work hard as a unit to try and limit ball to king pin shooter Kelsey McPhee. The combination of Liza Ball at goal keep, Kyla-Rose Onehi-Karena at goal defence and goal keep and Kaiya Kepa at wing defence and goal defence worked tirelessly gaining some great ball.

The attacking end of Hannah Coffin at goal shoot and Teneia Erihana combined well. They were provided with some good ball by Meeki Cooper-Nicola at wing attack, Ivari Christie and Ivana Hunter-Misky at centre in the second half, all of whom had to work hard to penetrate the defensive pressure provided by Allied HOB.

But it was the three quick gains from Marewa Samson at wing defence later in the game that bought the game level in the last minutes.

For Allied HOB they have achieved their goal for the season to secure a top four spot and to be competitive and to bring experienced players back to the game.

Allied HOB were able to slow HGHS Langman's speed on the court, applying constant pressure over the ball as the game went goal for goal.

Small errors crept into their game resulting in the ball being turned over which ultimately cost them the game. HGHS Langman defence were outstanding forcing shooters Kelsey McPhee and Grace Watson to fight hard for each goal.

Coach Darlene Karena had mixed emotions about the game given she had daughters in both teams but she was proud of Allied given their limited reserves and opportunities to train as a team.

The other close game was that between Nottingham Castle Rangers and University of Waikato Premier. University Premier came out with guns blazing and had a healthy lead at the end of the first quarter. The score was 16 goals to 7.

The second quarter was goal for goal with the half time score being 27 goals to 18. In the third quarter University Premier were able to creep ahead to lead 40 goals to 29. Castle Rangers finished with a bang and won the fourth quarter to bring the final score back to within six goals. The fulltime score was 49 goals to 43.

For University Premier it was an outstanding start and overall great team effort that gave them the win. Standouts were Jade Kawhe at goal shoot who was on point and accurate the whole game shooting at 97 per cent.

Seeing double anyone? Alison and Alysha Priestley at C and WD for Nottingham Castle Rangers. Photo / Judy Macdonald

The attack end was led by Ngwai Hawera at wing attack who kept a level head directing play. Georgie Edgecombe at centre and goal defence also successfully hunted the ball. Circle defence was also very strong providing a lot of pressure on the shooters.

For Castle Rangers it was the second week in a row for a slow start leaving themselves a lot of work to do to get back into the game. The next middle two quarters were pretty even and Castle Rangers showed real grit and determination to be back to be within goals with only a couple of minutes to play in the final quarter.

Mandi Portegys at wing attack had a strong game at with some clever deception on the pass into her shooters. Not the result the team wanted but they will work on a stronger start for next week.

FTNC Premier Reserve and Waikato Diocesan Open A had a good competitive game. At half time there was really nothing in it with FTNC Premier Reserve in the lead 24 goals to 23. Unfortunately, Waikato Diocesan had a low scoring third quarter before being again more competitive in the fourth quarter but the damage had been done. The fulltime score was 53 goals to 41.

University of Waikato Premier Reserve and St Paul's Premier also had a competitive game. St Paul's led from start to finish but University Premier Reserve did win the third quarter. The half time score was 26 goals to 15 and the fulltime score was 51 goals to 37.

Jessica Pyke at C for Waikato Diocesan Open. Photo / Judy Macdonald

The game between FTNC Premier and Verdettes Marist Old Girls was largely a one-sided affair with Marist Old Girls leading from start to finish. The first quarter was close with only one goal the difference but by half time Marist Old Girls led by 36 goals to 24.

The fourth quarter was a draw but overall a polished performance from Marist Old Girls despite missing their regular shooter. The final score was 64 goals to 49.

St Peter's Premier were completely dominant in their game against Verdettes Marist Premier.

The first quarter was close but the remaining three quarters were won confidently by St Peter's. The half time score was 25 goals to 19 and the fulltime score was 70 goals to 34.

Finally, congratulations to Aroha Crombie of Verdettes Marist Old Girls as coach of HCNC Open Representative Team 2021 and to all those premier players who have made the team.

Also, congratulations to Kim Howard of OTC Timber HGHS Langman as coach of HCNC U18 Representative team and their recent third placing at the Netball NZ U18 Championships.