“I am bringing the world’s greatest rock band and a full bag of everything I know how to do, and the songs I can offer, from hard rock to rock pop.”

His set lists at recent performances included classics like Real Wild Child, The Passenger and Lust for Life, as well as showcasing songs from his 2023 album Every Loser.

Joan Jett formed her American rock band Joan Jett & the Blackhearts in 1980 and has since accumulated eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics I Love Rock’n’Roll and Bad Reputation.

Outside of music, her career also spanned film, television, Broadway and humanitarianism.

“I’m thrilled to be playing in New Zealand and performing for the fans there, really looking forward to it,” she said.

The Hoodoo Gurus formed in Sydney in 1981 and boast nine Australian Aria Top 20 albums, nine Aria Top 40 singles and a host of multi-platinum pop-rock albums.

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts are coming to New Zealand.

They are known for songs like What’s My Scene?, Like Wow – Wipeout, Bittersweet and My Girl, and are about to release the 40th anniversary deluxe set of their album Mars Needs Guitars.

Zed were an essential part of the soundtrack to New Zealand life between 1999 and 2004, amassing an impressive 10 Top 40 hits during the height of their career.

Known songs include Renegade Fighter, Hard to Find Her, and Glorafilia.

Greenstone Entertainment chief executive Amanda Calvert said she was thrilled to announce the lineup.

“We couldn’t be more excited to finally reveal the international artists and local stars who we truly feel will elevate our stage with their presence.

The Hoodoo Gurus are also part of the Summer Concert Tour lineup. Photo / Christopher Ferguson

“Iggy Pop and Joan Jett are quite simply pure rock royalty ... It’s going to be such a special tour, we can’t wait to see you all again.”

The Taupō concert is on January 24, the Whitianga concert on January 26 and the Wanaka concert on January 31.

A Greenstone members’ 48-hour pre-sale starts on Tuesday, October 21, at 8am.

There will also be a special “locals-only” presale from 9am on Tuesday, October 21, until the allocation of tickets is exhausted.

The outlets for the locals-only presale are the Taupō Visitor Information Centre, the Whitianga isite and Pauanui Information Centre, the Queenstown isite and the Wānaka isite.

General public tickets go on sale on Thursday, October 23, at 9am.