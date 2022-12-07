Black Fern Ruby Tui (left) got behind the I Got Your Back Pack appeal this year.

Those looking at doing a good deed this Christmas won’t be short of ideas on what cause to get behind, but the annual I Got Your Back Pack (IGYBP) appeal is one to add to your list for consideration.

For a third year, IGYBP and Bunnings are joining forces to donate essential items for survivors of domestic violence, and are encouraging the community to get behind it as well.

IGYBP is a charity that distributes emergency care packs filled with essential items to those who need urgent refuge under crisis circumstances and have had to leave their homes with very little (if any) personal possessions.

To support those victims, IGYBP is looking for a range of items, including shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, tampons, deodorant, baby bibs and colouring pencils for kids.

One celebrity who has got behind the cause is Black Ferns star Ruby Tui, who says she is “really proud” to support the appeal.

“It’s a cause that hits close to home... Each bag will make a huge difference to someone who is in a really tough spot this Christmas.”

According to the most recent New Zealand Police Annual Report, 155,338 family harm incidences were reported in 2020/21, which accounted for 16 per cent of all police frontline activity. Family harm events have increased 60 per cent over the past five years and are predicted to increase by a further 35 per cent by 2025.

IGYBP spokesperson Melanie Jack says the charity is asking anyone who is able to help to please drop off some essential items to their local Bunnings.

“We want to fill as many care packs as possible to send out to domestic violence services, hospitals, police and social services, to help women and children who are in need of the very basics.”

All Bunnings stores will be collecting essential items for IGYBP until December 18.

