Home / Waikato News

I Am a Doctor: Waikato cancer doctor stars in NZ documentary series

Malisha Kumar
Multimedia journalist·Waikato Herald·
4 mins to read

Doctor Visharn Sathiyakumar of Waikato is one of eight doctors to participate in a short-form documentary series called 'I am a Doctor'.

Two Waikato resident medical officers are starring in a short-form documentary series that spotlights medical practitioners across Aotearoa.

Visharn Sathiyakumar and Nina Luo, both of Hamilton, are part of the series called I Am a Doctor, which was funded with a grant from the New Zealand Resident Doctors’ Association.

