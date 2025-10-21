Doctor Visharn Sathiyakumar of Waikato is one of eight doctors to participate in a short-form documentary series called 'I am a Doctor'.
Two Waikato resident medical officers are starring in a short-form documentary series that spotlights medical practitioners across Aotearoa.
Visharn Sathiyakumar and Nina Luo, both of Hamilton, are part of the series called I Am a Doctor, which wasfunded with a grant from the New Zealand Resident Doctors’ Association.
In his episode, Sathiyakumar takes people behind the scenes of what life’s like for him in radiation oncology while Luo, in her episode, talks about life as a neonatal intensive care doctor, navigating the balance of caring for vulnerable newborns while reassuring anxious parents.
Talking to the Waikato Herald, Sathiyakumar describes himself as a science and tech geek in his fourth year of being a doctor.
He said his passion for medicine started when he was 11, after his grandfather died of lung cancer.
In high school, he volunteered at the Cancer Society’s Lion Lodge in Hamilton, and being “in that space” made him want to do more.
“I thought that being in that field and able to help people in that would be something really powerful.”
With that in mind, working in the medical field had been a no-brainer for Sathiyakumar.
He said it was a career that was “intellectually stimulating and interesting”, but still allowed him to talk to people.
Two years ago, as part of his training to become a doctor, he spent some time in radiation oncology and he hadn’t looked back since - although he was working almost 55-hour weeks.
However, he said it was in a way that was a “different flavour to ED”.
As part of his job, he talked to patients and conducted thorough consultations, but he was also able to “put some music on” and use his passion for physics, maths and computing.
Sathiyakumar specialises in using advanced imaging to map tumours and plan for further treatments, and radiotherapy to treat cancer and non-cancerous diseases.
He said being one of eight New Zealand doctors to participate in the documentary series had been a “fascinating experience” and a “peek behind the scenes”.
He says based on his experience, people who don’t work in the medical field often pictured being a doctor as like what is shown on the popular fictional American medical series Grey’s Anatomy - which wasn’t the reality.