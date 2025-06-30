The recent translocation to Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari is the first time the Hunua Ranges population has contributed birds to another recovery project.

Led by certified kōkako bander Dave Bryden, a team of Auckland Council staff, volunteers and contractors caught adult birds, health-checked and banded them, before transporting them in crates via car to Maungatautari, where they were released the same day.

Auckland Council Hunua Kōkako Recovery Project project lead Miranda Bennett said the story of the Hunua kōkako was one of success, resilience and community.

“[It’s] a symbol of hope. Other projects once gifted us birds to strengthen our population, now we have the privilege of paying that generosity forward. It’s a full-circle moment that fills us with pride and gratitude,” Bennett said.

Auckland Council’s Policy and Planning Committee chairman Richard Hills said the “melodious call” of the kōkako was nearly lost forever in Hūnua, however, thanks to three decades of hard work the situation had turned around.

“This project shows why investing time and money into our environment is so crucial, we must continue work like this into the future to protect our precious native species.”

Auckland Council Hunua Kokako project lead Miranda Bennett and Dr Janelle Ward from Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari. Photo / Tania Wilkinson

Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari has become a stronghold for kōkako after translocations in 2015 and 2016, after having been devoid of the species since the 1970s.

A 2020 survey of the population on Maungatautari suggested it was the fastest-growing translocated population in mainland Aotearoa, with 101 territorial birds.

Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari chief executive Helen Hughes said the team were “absolutely thrilled” to welcome the “precious” kōkako.

“This translocation ... strengthens our population’s genetics and deepens our conservation partnerships.”

Dr Janelle Ward, science, research and species lead, added: “Kōkako are such special manu, and their haunting song touches both the heart and the spirit.“

The translocation will also help maintain kōkako genetic diversity nationally, laying the groundwork for Maungatautari to become a source site for other reintroductions and native corridors like Taiea te Taiao in the future, allowing native species to move safely across Waikato landscapes.

This translocation was a collaborative effort supported by mana whenua from Hunua and Maungatautari, including Ngāti Paoa, Ngāti Tamaoho, Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki, Ngāti Tamatera and Ngāti Whanaunga.

The receiving iwi, Ngāti Korokī Kahukura, Ngāti Hauā, Raukawa and Waikato said they welcomed the kōkako with aroha and kaitiakitanga.

The Hunua project is funded by Auckland Council’s Natural Environment Targeted Rate.