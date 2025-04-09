“We just can’t figure out the motivation behind this – it’s baffling and not something we’ve come across before at this scale,” Martin said.
“If it is motivated by a dispute or something it means that it is even more worrying because these people planned this and may understand the impact of what they are doing to the detriment of the good people of Huntly and the ratepayer in general.”
The council’s website said a report had been filed with police and Watercare was closely monitoring the network.
“If the public sees anyone tampering with water meters, please call the police and report it.”
In a statement, a police spokesperson said inquiries were being made into the incidents.
“We would like to hear from anyone with information that could assist our inquiries, including any reports of suspicious behaviour around the Huntly area over the weekend.