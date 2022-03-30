The Huntly Power Station operates on natural gas or coal. Photo / Doug Sherring

WEL Networks and Infratec is building the country's first utility-scale battery energy storage system in Huntly which is set to store enough energy to meet the daily demands of over 2000 homes.

The Hamilton-based power distributor says the project will play a pivotal role in the reduction of emissions in the Waikato and will support New Zealand's Net Zero goal of becoming 100 per cent renewable by 2030.

A Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) is an electrochemical device that collects energy from the grid or a power plant and then discharges that energy at a later time.

WEL Networks says the Waikato BESS is designed to allow for more renewable energy to be installed and connected to the grid, to store solar and wind energy and strengthen local electricity supply reliability as well as to deliver fast reserve to correct supply and demand imbalances.

WEL Networks chief executive Garth Dibley says it is an exciting development.

"The battery will support the charging of electric vehicles, maximising the benefits of solar power and providing backup during grid emergencies."

Construction on the 35MW Battery Energy Storage System on Rotowaro Rd in Huntly will start in July and it's expected to be commissioned in December 2022.

The battery will store enough energy to meet the daily demands of over 2000 homes and be capable to provide reserves support for the North Island electricity grid.

Equipment supply contractors include Saft and Power Electronics NZ Ltd. Saft executive vice-president for energy storage solutions Hervé Amossé says the company is proud to pioneer the utility-scale energy storage system.

"This first network-scale battery system will contribute to the country's Net Zero ambition by 2030, allowing for more renewable energy to be installed and connected to the network and providing essential services to enhance grid stability and resilience."

WEL Networks is one of 29 electricity distribution entities in New Zealand.

Power Electronics say they have seen the trend to battery energy storage internationally, in particular in the US and Europe, where traditional energy generation from sources such as coal and nuclear are being replaced by solar and wind farms.