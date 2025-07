Police were called to the single-vehicle crash near Huntly this morning.

Emergency services are at a serious crash near Huntly.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Rotowaro Rd, between Weavers Crossing Rd and Mahuta Station Rd about 4.45am.

The road is closed with diversions in place.

Motorists should avoid the area.