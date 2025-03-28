“This [brown water] has occurred over the last three and a half years, and the brown water comes frequently at home ... sometimes it goes unnoticed until we take our light-coloured clothing out [of] the laundry.”
He said the family bought bottled drinking water every week and boiled water at home before using it because “water quality in Huntly is completely unacceptable”.
Anderson said he felt “disgusted and ripped off” for having to pay rates for “crappy water”.
When the Waikato Herald approached Detection Services for comment, the company’s Auckland general manager Charles Chapman apologised for “no ongoing communication” regarding the unit and its operation in Huntly.
“I am aware of unforeseen manufacturing delays, but fortunately, the unit is now completing proving trials.”
Chapman then referred the Herald to Detection Services’ New Zealand service delivery general manager Vaughn Healey, who Chapman said looked after the unit.
Healey said: “Please refer to Waikato District Council for comment.”
Is the water safe to drink?
Martin said the most recent social media complaints had been because the council was experiencing issues with “water demand outstripping water supply” in the Hakannoa St and Russell Rd area on March 6.
As the river levels were low, Watercare had to redirect water from the Kimihia Rd reservoir to ensure there was enough water to meet demand, he said.