The next three years will bring developments that include a block in Richmond Heights. Pictured are Philip King (left), housing and property manager at Taupō District Council, John Penny, of Penny Homes, and Roger Stokes, council infrastructure manager.

Taupō has grown significantly over the last decade, with the trend set to continue over the coming years, according to Taupō District Council.

Although there were concerns about infrastructure, closing the door on new arrivals wasn’t possible, council infrastructure manager Roger Stokes said.

“If you stop growth dead, you’d still have the demand factor for people to come [here], and if you made it too hard the prices would go through the roof, and that particularly impacts families wanting to make their homes here.”

He said the focus should be on ensuring good infrastructure like water and roads, and amenities like reserves and access to shops and schools.

Transport connections, particularly for bikes and pedestrians, were also important considerations, Stokes said.

He recognised the economic importance of building activity, too.

“Building and associated activity is a large chunk of the economy in our district and employs builders, plumbers, earth movers, roofers and others.

“If you’re building 250 sections and houses per year along with the associated community and commercial infrastructure, then that construction activity is worth over $200 million annually in this district, and that gives you an idea of how many jobs are supported.”

Growth is set to continue apace over the next three years, says Taupō District Council.

The cost of installing infrastructure was borne by the developers through a development contribution levy paid to the council.

Developers were also required to ring-fence a portion of land for the development of reserves, with some of the levy money used to build paths and play equipment.

John Penny, of Penny Homes, said towns needed to take a considered approach to growth.

Development contributions have risen from $6000 a section to about $30,000 during the past 25 years, something Penny describes as a “necessary evil”.

Still, developers should take pride in producing liveable communities, he said.

“Here at Kokomea Park we’ve got two parks; and with the northern and southern gullies we’ve paid for all the concreting of the footpaths here so that they can be used for cyclists and they’re quite a nice amenity to have. We’ve planted them out and put a lot of native plants in there — it’s very much a value-add.

“We also paid for the [pedestrian] underpass under Lake Terrace and we’ve had really good feedback on that, linking the subdivision to the lake. It’s been a huge asset and the kids are safe, they don’t have to cross Lake Terrace.”

The footpaths through the stormwater gullies make sense and help to make a big difference to residents’ quality of life, said Stokes.

“The gullies are primarily for stormwater management and as overland flowpaths but they are now also transport links, thanks to the pathways, and they are ecological corridors for native vegetation and bird life.

“There’s space for nature, space to walk your dog, high-quality paths with gentle gradients.”

Lake Terrace will also be at the centre of development over 2024 and 2025, as a new wastewater main and water pipes will be installed under the road.

The Council will then reseal the road once the works are complete.

Stokes said the wastewater main will allow for 3000 new connections in the area, ensuring capacity for future growth.

“We’re describing this project as ‘ future-proofing the place we love’ because it’s all about planning ahead for what’s coming.

“We’re well aware that putting in two lots of water pipes on our town’s main arterial route is going to cause disruption but it’s work that has to be done if we are to keep in front of growth.

“We know some parts of Lake Terrace need a completely new surface, but we are going to wait until this two-stage infrastructure project is done and then do a seal, so we are asking people to be patient until then”

