House commission donation could see $10,000 windfall for environmental work

Bayleys agent Mark Frost will donate his commission of the sale of the house to the Karioi Project. Photo / Paora Manuel

A real estate agent's decision to give back to his community could see a windfall of more than $10,000 to the Karioi Project in Raglan.

Bayleys agent Mark Frost has decided to donate his commission from the sale at auction of a three-bedroom lifestyle property in Raglan's Maungatawhiri Rd.

His commission donation offer comes with conditions.

"We don't know what the house is going to sell for, we think $10,000 commission could be the minimum but it'll depend on the sale price," Frost said.

The house at 233 Maungatawhiri Rd in Raglan which will be auctioned on November 26. Photo / Supplied

The property has three bedrooms, one living room, two bathrooms and two car park spaces. It is on a 6260sq m lifestyle section that is fully fenced.

The inside of the house comprises an open plan kitchen, dining and large living area which flows nicely to the wrap-around deck.

The property's value is between $750,000 and $800,000 although Frost believes that "the house will sell over the million-dollar mark".

The auction of the house is on Thursday, November 26 at 11am unless it is sold before then.

The Karioi Project, started in 2009 in Raglan, is dedicated to taking a stand for nature and for restored biodiversity from the mountain to the sea.

Frost said the donation is a part giving back to a project he's passionate about.

"I've been supporting the Karioi Project for the last couple of years, doing trap lines and other things. I've run out of time to put into the project," Frost said.

Over the past 10 years, the Karioi Project has seen 10,635 predators removed, over 85km of trap lines and over 2000 traps being checked fortnightly by volunteers. The project has over 170 households doing predator control on their own property as part of backyard trapping programme.

More than 300 volunteers and 17 part-time employees are involved in the work and the project also runs a series of environmental education programmes, Karioi Kids, Karioi Rangers, Manaaki Ao, that have over 500 students and their families involved.

Karioi Project manager Kirstel van Houte said that Frost's commission donation would go to the salaries of the rangers that they employ to work on the mountain which is vitally important to the organisation's key strategies.

"Mark is an amazing advocate for the Karioi Project, volunteering on traplines sponsoring regular volunteer get-togethers and attending beach clean-ups and we are so grateful to Mark for his generous offer," van Houte said.