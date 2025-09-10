Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

‘Hour of free power’ not a magic bullet, customers say

RNZ
6 mins to read

The cost of electricity has increased alongside rising wholesale electricity prices and a government hike in transmission and lines charges. Photo / Getty Images

The cost of electricity has increased alongside rising wholesale electricity prices and a government hike in transmission and lines charges. Photo / Getty Images

By Rachel Helyer Donaldson of RNZ

Struggling to manage the costs of rising electricity, some consumers may be finding the free “hour of power” is not the cost-cutting magic bullet they hoped.

Waikato couple Samara and Sam Constable use as much power as they can between

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save