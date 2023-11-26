Sheree and Grant Webster (second and third from left) from Hot Water Beach Top 10 Holiday Park took home the Westapac award for Franchisee - Excellence in Customer Engagement.

A Hot Water Beach holidaypark was rewarded for stellar engagement with their customers by winning a Westpac Franchise Award for 2023 at a gala dinner held recently at Auckland’s Cordis Hotel.

Operators Sheree and Grant Webster from Hot Water Beach TOP 10 Holiday Park won Franchisee - Excellence in Customer Engagement, battling it out against other featured finalists from the largest franchises in New Zealand.

The award recognises a franchisee who demonstrates their commitment to customers and provides consistently excellent customer service.

Sheree Webster, said “Grant and I are thrilled to have won the Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards 2023 Excellence in Customer Engagement. Nothing can make us prouder of our team after nearly four years now of Covid, weather events and infrastructure failures to have them recognised for their incredible commitment to their roles and to the public that they engage with every single day.

“The majority of our customers are international and to be able to be at the face of their first interaction with New Zealand and New Zealanders makes us so proud that it creates a fantastic experience for both them and largely goes towards the wonderful working culture that our team had built.”

This is Hot Water Beach’s TOP 10 Holiday Parks’ second national award for 2023, with the first being the Hospitality New Zealand Awards for Excellence - Best Mid-Scale Accommodation.

A new pool complex is currently being built at the park, and the Websters said they are on track to have it open on Christmas Eve, just in time for the busy summer season.













