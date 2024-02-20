Honey has become a valuable export earner.

A plan to revitalise New Zealand’s honey sector has been launched, hoping to set the industry on a more sustainable and profitable path for the long term.

The strategy project drew on extensive engagement with those working in the industry, says Apiculture New Zealand.

Chairman Nathan Guy said the new strategy, Thriving Together: Futureproofing New Zealand Apiculture 2024-2030, had been developed to reset the industry’s ambitions for a strong, sustainable future, one that reflected the growing maturity of the sector and provided a means to access resources needed to invest in that future.

“The New Zealand apiculture sector has experienced extraordinary growth since mānuka honey’s antibacterial properties became internationally renowned, and in that time, honey has become a valuable export earner for communities throughout New Zealand,” said Guy.

In the 10 years to 2020, New Zealand honey export revenue increased five-fold to just over $525m.

“While we have seen the industry contract since then with a fall in export revenue and hive numbers, projected growth in the international honey market makes it clear there are compelling reasons for New Zealand honey producers to be optimistic and ambitious about the future.”

The plan was based on three key pillars – Sustainability, Quality-Led and Consumer Focus – which supported a goal of doubling New Zealand’s honey export value by 2030.

That goal would be enabled by strengthening industry leadership, creating a sustainable industry reinvestment model, making sure regulatory needs were met to enable future growth, and creating a unique and differentiating New Zealand honey story.

The strategy also considered what the industry needed to do to protect bee health and support beekeepers.

“While industry participants are facing significant challenges at the moment, we haven’t lost sight of the growth potential. New Zealand is a trusted source of high-quality honey, and commands premium prices for all its honey products, not just mānuka.”

Rob Chemaly, chair of the Unique Mānuka Factor Honey Association, said the strategy lay a strong foundation for all in the sector to capitalise on the growth opportunities.

“The global natural health market for 2024 is estimated to be at least US$24 billion by 2030 with a forecast compound annual growth rate of 8 per cent,” said Chemaly.

“If we solidify our export structures and work together as an industry to continue to respond to what consumers want, New Zealand honey will be perfectly placed to continue capitalising on this growth.”

Mānuka Charitable Trust chair Pita Tipene welcomed the industry strategy.

“As kaitiaki for mānuka as a taonga species of Aotearoa-New Zealand, the strategy strengthens the partnership we have with both industry and government.

“This confirms our collective aspirations for our unique honey to build a compelling mātauranga Māori mānuka story,” said Tipene.

Apiculture New Zealand said it acknowledged MPI and the Sustainable Food and Fibres Futures fund for making the strategy project possible.

A copy of the strategy can be found here.

The plan was launched this week by Agriculture Minister Todd McClay.

