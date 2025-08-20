Advertisement
Hillcrest Hamilton fire: Owner devastated after dairy severely damaged

Tom Eley
By
Multimedia journalist·Waikato Herald·
3 mins to read

Crews were called to a fire at a block of shops on Masters Ave in Hillcrest, Hamilton overnight.

The owner of a Hamilton dairy that was severely damaged in a fire early this morning says the blaze has taken “everything” with only “the drinks in the fridge spared”.

Masters Ave Superette owner Azfar Mohammad has owned the store since September 1997, seeing both his community and family grow

