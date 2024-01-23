A health warning has been issued for Lake Arapuni. Photo / NZME

A health warning has been issued for Waikato’s Lake Arapuni and Lake Whangape, while warnings remain in place for Lakes Rotoroa, Ngā Roto, Hakanoa, Waikare, Kainui and Rotokauri.

A precautionary health warning has been issued this week for Lake Arapuni, based on scientific observation and monitoring of the water quality, which suggests a rise in the concentration of cyanobacteria.

A public health warning has also been issued for Lake Whangape, which has seen a dramatic rise in measured cyanobacteria.

Te Whatu Ora medical officer of health for Waikato Dr Elizabeth Becker recommended that where public health warnings are in place, lakes should not be used for any activity that involved skin contact with the affected water.

“Swallowing water from lakes affected by blooms should also be avoided,” Becker said.

“If people still choose to use the lakes when warnings are in place, or any other lake where there are visible changes to water colour, they should shower and change their clothing as soon as possible afterwards, even if no symptoms are noticeable.”

Cyanobacteria can release toxins that can trigger asthma and hayfever symptoms, skin rashes, stomach upsets, and in some cases neurological effects such as tingling around the mouth, headaches, breathing difficulties and visual problems.

Symptoms might not appear until some time after contact with the affected water.

Scums are a particular risk because they contain a high level of toxins. If contact with scum does occur, skin should be rinsed clean and clothing changed as soon as possible. This warning is particularly important for children.

Dog owners should prevent their dogs from drinking or swimming in the water, as dogs are particularly sensitive to cyanobacteria.

Te Whatu Ora’s Public Health Unit for Waikato would like to be informed about health problems that develop after exposure to any of the Waikato lakes. Phone the Waikato Public Health Service on 07 838 2569.

Up-to-date information on cyanobacterial health warnings is available by visiting the Land Air Water Aotearoa (Lawa) website at https://www.lawa.org.nz/explore-data/waikato-region/.

