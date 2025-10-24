Advertisement
Health alert for Taranaki coast after paralytic shellfish toxins detected

Tom Eley
Multimedia journalist·Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read

Algae release harmful toxins that accumulate in the gut and flesh of shellfish as they filter-feed. Photo/ Sylvie Whinray

People are being urged not to collect or eat shellfish gathered from the Taranaki coastline after poisonous toxins were detected.

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) issued a warning on Saturday covering the area from Cape Egmont north to Albatross Point, near Kawhia.

“Routine tests on mussels from Pukearuhe have shown

