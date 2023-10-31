Te Awamutu Country Variety Club guest artist Nancy Muller.

Te Awamutu Country Variety Club are bringing the very talented Nancy Muller from Hāwera, South Taranaki to the Te Awamutu Bible Chapel this Saturday from 12.30pm.

Muller started her musical career around 1975 when she joined the original Waitara Country Music Club.

Her first time on stage was at the Eltham Town Hall just a few weeks later.

She put her guitar away for 15 years to concentrate on her family and farming life, resuming her musical career when the children started their own lives.

Muller has been an active member of 2ZH Country Music Club for almost 30 years, being a committee member for most of that time. She became a Life Member in 2006.

She has also been a rhythm guitarist in the Hāwera Club band for many years but has now retired.

Muller has enjoyed some success at awards and is a very popular guest artist at shows and country music clubs around the North Island, and music festivals around the country.

She was invited to be a co-headline artist at The Golden Notes Festival in Cromwell in 2016.

The highlight of her career was touring with Noel Parlane on The ValRay Country Music Promotions tour of the North Island - six shows in seven days in 2007.

Muller has shared the stage with some of New Zealand’s top country artists and some from overseas. A guest artist not to be missed.

Get a group together and make an afternoon of great country music. There will be a top country band, a fantastic afternoon tea and most of all a friendly atmosphere.

