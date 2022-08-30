Your chance to have your say on that cool playground you've always wanted in your neighbourhood. Photo / Supplied

Your chance to have your say on that cool playground you've always wanted in your neighbourhood. Photo / Supplied

Four Hamilton City Council playgrounds are due for a refresh under the council's playground renewals programme and locals are invited to share their ideas.

The council is seeking feedback on these four neighbourhood playgrounds:

● Chartwell Park (Chartwell)

● Raymond Park (Fairview Downs)

● Nawton Domain (Nawton)

● Tawa Park (Melville)

The council says it is committed to providing a high-quality network of playgrounds across the city for the whole family.

"We want to create playgrounds that reflect the local community who use these parks and want to make sure their voice is factored into the design within our renewal guidelines," the council says in a statement.

Community Committee chair councillor Mark Bunting stressed the importance of the renewals programme and the value of having the local community be involved.

"This is your chance to have your say on that cool playground you've always wanted in your neighbourhood. It's very important for Hamiltonians to get out and engage with our team to make sure you can get the playground you want," said Bunting.

"Council's renewals programme provides valued, accessible and safe playgrounds for all members of the community. While funds are limited, these conversations can make a huge difference to the kind of play space that will bring your community together for generations to come."

The council says it is important to note that the refresh will be in line with the footprint and style of the existing playground site.

The council is holding three information sessions for the community to give feedback.

● Chartwell Park Playground and Raymond Park Playground

Chartwell Library, Friday, September 2, 3pm to 4.30pm

● Nawton Domain Playground

Western Community Centre, Wednesday, September 7, 5pm to 6pm

● Tawa Park Playground

Dinsdale Library, Friday, September 9, 3pm to 4.30pm

The survey is now live and will be open until Thursday, September 15. You can give your feedback at the council's Have Your Say website or in person at the council building in Anglesea St or at any Hamilton City Library.