Ngāti Korokī-Kahukura and Ngāti Hauā kaumatua Vinnie Taute heads the site blessing at Hautapu on Tuesday morning. Photo / Dean Taylor

Ngāti Korokī-Kahukura and Ngāti Hauā kaumatua Vinnie Taute heads the site blessing at Hautapu on Tuesday morning. Photo / Dean Taylor

Ngāti Korokī-Kahukura and Ngāti Hauā mana whenua, Waipā Networks and Transpower representatives and local body representatives gathered at Hautapu on Tuesday morning for the important first physical step in a new collaborative substation project.

The parties announced the project and said it was aimed at strengthening the electricity supply in the thriving Waipā region and reinforcing the security and reliability of electricity supply into Cambridge and the wider region.

Ngāti Korokī-Kahukura and Ngāti Hauā mana whenua lead industry and local body representatives onto the build site for the blessing.

Kaumatua Vinnie Taute led a traditional site blessing, followed by kai at Cambridge Town Hall, before site works get under way later this year.

Taute said collaboration between iwi and major organisations such as Waipā Networks, Transpower and local bodies was crucial to the aspirations of all people of the district.

Hautapu site of the new substation. Photo / Dean Taylor

With a core goal to increase electricity capacity in the local distribution network, the project involves building a Transpower-owned 220Kv National Grid Substation (GXP) and a Local Network 33kV Substation owned by Waipā Networks.

Attendees at the blessing andfollowing kai at Cambridge Town Hall were able to view renderings of the projected substation designs. Photo / Dean Taylor

By working closely with landowners, the project has confirmed an ideal site near existing transmission infrastructure for efficiency.

Hautapu substation will be located near existing transmission infrastructure. Photo / Dean Taylor

Waipā Networks chief executive Sean Horgan highlighted the project’s significance.

“This project represents a strategic response to the anticipated growth in the Waipā region, particularly in Cambridge,” he said.

He welcomed the expertise and knowledge offered by Transpower as partners in the project.

“It means that we have the infrastructure in place to deal with the projected regional growth. With GDP growth for Cambridge currently more than twice the national average the Hautapu substation ensures network resilience, increased capacity, and security of supply for both Cambridge and the wider Waipā region,” he said.

Transpower Grid Works delivery manager Alison Blackler and Waipā Networks CE Sean Horgan spoke about the positive outcomes of collaboration with landowners and mana whenua for the provision of clean energy for the future growth of Cambridge and Waipā. Photo / Dean Taylor

Transpower Grid Works delivery manager Alison Blackler said it was an important project for Transpower as owner and operator of the National Grid.

She said working with Waipā Networks allowed them to improve the local high-voltage transmission network between nearby power generation and the growing base of consumers.

Expected completion date for the project is early 2025.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



