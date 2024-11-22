Following feedback, a council spokesperson said they would be addressing the matter by offering free second-generation bins that were “more user friendly and robust”, for residents who needed replacements due to damage.

“Our first step toward improving this service is offering free replacements for original food scraps bins.”

Most respondents found the bins useful, but barriers like durability, odour and uncertainty around what could go into the bins were preventing respondents from making the most of the service, the spokesperson said.

Some residents said the bins were too large for smaller households.

The spokesperson said the second generation of bins “definitely feel more robust, handles are smoother to hold, and the lid is lime green”.

The survey also highlighted how the community used food scraps bins, revealing what was working well and where there was room for improvement, the spokesperson said.

The new second generation food scraps bins.

Odour control was a significant theme, particularly with summer approaching, as residents requested practical tips for managing the problem.

The survey showed that while many residents used the food scraps bins weekly, a significant number had also adopted alternative methods such as home composting or feeding scraps to animals including chickens and pigs.

However, not all food scraps were ideal for home composting or animal feed, the spokesperson said.

The council would be rolling out a new awareness campaign to reinforce the environmental impact of bin use, with simple tips for integrating the bin into daily routines.

“We’ll provide guidance on which scraps are best suited for the bins and highlight items that may be unsuitable for other methods; we’ll share ideas like freezing scraps before bin day and provide more information on maintaining bin freshness.

If original dark green food scraps bins were showing wear and tear, if the handle, lid or bin was broken, residents were asked to take them to a council service centres for replacement.

“Keep an eye out for more updates as we work to improve and encourage this service; thanks to everyone who completed our survey, helping us understand how we can better support your efforts to reduce food waste.

“We’re excited to continue enhancing the food scraps bin system, making it even easier and more rewarding to participate in sustainable practices.”