Taipari’s lawyer said the defendant had been asked about a non-compliance matter in 2021 and it was hoped he could comply with sentencing.

“It is a bit of a close run, driving while suspended and burglary,” Judge Marshall said.

The court heard that on December 10, 2023, Taipari was at the Hauraki North Rugby Club where he broke into the clubrooms and interfered with a cash till.

There was no money in the till.

He took a cordless drill worth $400 and caused damage to the building.

Judge Marshall said the pre-sentence report was “not glowing”.

There had been previous breaches of home detention.

“What persuades me is the burglary was not on a residential property.”

Taipari was at medium risk of reoffending.

In sentencing him to 12 months in prison, Judge Marshall allowed a three-month discount for guilty pleas and sentenced him to four months home detention on the burglary charge.

Taipari was to reside at an approved address.

He would then have special conditions for six months on completion of the sentence.

He was disqualified from driving for six months on the charge of driving while suspended and convicted and discharged on failing to answer police bail.

Taipari was ordered to pay $949 reparation.

“You are lucky this time,” Judge Marshall told him.