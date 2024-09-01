In June this year, Hauraki District Council received submissions to an initial proposal for the required representation review, to reduce the number of councillors per ward for the 2025 local government elections by one.
This would have brought the total number of councillors to 12, including two Māori ward councillors plus the mayor.
The council also approved the name of the ward, Te Pakikau o te Ika.
Upon the review, the council resolved not to make any changes to the number of councillors.
The final proposal for the representation review was publicly notified and only one submission was received prior to closing on August 7.