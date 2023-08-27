Thames Valley first five Hendrix Beazley bossed the game with his tactical kicking. Photo / Bart's Rugby Photography

Thames Valley first five Hendrix Beazley bossed the game with his tactical kicking. Photo / Bart's Rugby Photography

On Saturday, the Thames Valley Swamp Foxes travelled to Greymouth to take on West Coast in round three of the Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship.

The home side led narrowly at halftime, 14-13, but the visitors came away victorious, 30-22. Their third consecutive win solidifies second place, just behind South Canterbury.

Valley’s inside backs, Hendrix Beazley of Paeroa and Leroy Neels from Te Aroha, bossed the game with tactical kicking and smooth passing. The designated kicker, Waihī Athletic’s Fletcher Morgan, continued his precise kicking with six from seven.

Thames Valley Rugby Manager Scott Day reported the winning formula continues for the Swamp Foxes due to a huge domination of the lineout set play.

The Valley were not only 10 from 10 perfect on their own throw-ins, but they also pinched six off West Coast, who dominated the scrums.

It was a massive weekend for Thames Valley representative rugby with teams travelling to Ruatōria, Gisborne and Greymouth.

The Swamp Vixens beat East Coast 25-20 while the Thames Valley Under-19 girls lost 25-15 to Poverty Bay.

The Under-16 boys beat Ōrewa 32-0. Two games for Thames Valley Under-19 Boys resulted in a 22-12 win over East Coast and a narrow 12-3 loss to Poverty Bay.

The Waikato Divisional side beat Thames Valley Invitation 40-24 in Whangamatā.

This Saturday September 2, the action is at Rhodes Park in Thames as the Swamp Foxes play King Country. Kickoff is at 2.30 pm.

On the horizon is a blockbuster that sees Thames Valley hosting powerhouses South Canterbury on Saturday September 16 at Aickin Road Rugby Stadium in Whangamatā.

Don Mackay

Waihī Golf

The club combined with the Katikati Lions Club to raise funds for the Cancer Society. This year there were 92 starters, with players from nine other clubs taking part.

The major winners of the tournament were Allen Smith for the gross with a nice 75, while the net was taken out by David Campbell with a net 39. The Stableford was a tight contest and was won on a countback by Michael Matutinovich with 39 points.

The balance of prizes was based on Stableford, and in division 1, Gary Choat had 38, as did Frank Van Hattum, while Carol Leary and Alex Teesdale both had 37. Chris Pilmer and Jenny Tubman both finished with 36 points.

The Waihī Golf Club had a very successful Daffodil Tournament in association with the Katikati Lions Club, which provided raffle prizes. Photo / Rodger Bagshaw

SATURDAY LADIES: On a perfect sunny Saturday for golf, the ladies held a net haggle as one of their competitions. Coming out on top due to a countback was Carol Leary, heading off Niria Gerbich, with both having 72 net. Next was Sharon Deacon with 73, then Shoneen Dunning, Shelley Lithgow, and Karen May, all with 74 net.

SATURDAY MEN: Slightly smaller fields this week, due mainly to some Championship matches being played. In the morning haggle, Allen Sarjant had an excellent round to finish with 42 points. Next was Allen Smith continuing on his winning ways with 38 points (and two twos). Jock Stronach and Francis Gascoigne followed, each with 37, and Jethro Meares had 36.

In the afternoon haggle, there was also good scoring at the top, with Charles Gurr coming home with 40 points, just heading off Nigel Sanderson with 39. Next was Frank Van Hattum (who the handicapper must look at shortly!) and Russell Dewey, both scoring 38 points, followed by Ron Arthur and Harison Madsen, who both finished with 37. Mike Rose was next with 35.

Rodger Bagshaw

Whangamatā Mah Jong

63 people played on Friday. First equal with 40 points were Fiona Volkner, Karyn Jones, and Jenny McLeod, second with 39 points was Philipa Dennison, third with 37 points was Christina Sadler and the lucky number was 17, won by Robyn Snell.



