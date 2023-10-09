Thames Valley's season came to an end with a comprehensive loss at the hands of Whanganui. Photo / Sarah Lourie

The Thames Valley Swamp Foxes rugby team slumped to a heavy 38-3 loss to a near-faultless Whanganui at Cooks Garden in a Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship semifinal.

The energetic and committed Whanganui side truly shut out the stunned Swamp Foxes in this winner-take-all knockout match. A measly penalty goal was all Valley could muster while Whanganui cantered in with five tries. It wasn’t until the 17th minute before Valley had any real possession, such was the Whanganui dominance as the Valley defended against continuous Whanganui attacks.

Whanganui dotted down first as their halfback sent a well-judged cross-kick into the corner for the fullback to collect and score. Next, the Whanganui forward pack drove over from a lineout to lead 15-3. Thames Valley picked up scraps of possession but frittered these away as Whanganui quickly regained the ball. The bumbling Valley display was typified in one lineout. Valley had the throw-in, somewhat luckily grabbed possession, only to knock the ball on.

The TV commentators summed up the visitors’ first-half effort: “halftime can’t come soon enough for Valley”. They needed a miracle to come back from the halftime deficit of 27-3. They needed to opt for scrums as they had no confidence in their lineout play. It wasn’t to be as Whanganui added another try plus a drop goal to make their way into the final.

Valley kept on task in the second half and had two tries disallowed, but overall a disappointing end of the 2023 season for Thames Valley losing three of their last four games.

In the other semifinal, South Canterbury returned from a 17-3 deficit to beat Ngāti Porou East Coast 34-17 at Pleasant Point.

The Meads Cup final is this Saturday, October 14, with defending champions South Canterbury hosting Whanganui.

- Don Mackay

Waihī Golf

NINE-HOLE TUESDAY: The competition for the day was a net haggle played in two divisions. The day started out with the now standard cold wind, which however improved as the day progressed. In division 1, the winner was Rex Smith with a net 33, with John Twemlow and Tukatara Tangiia both having 36, and Jenni Mora 37. In division 2, Margaret Hickey was well clear with a net 31, with Christine Mercer and Alison Turney next with 40, while Lynda Thomson finished with 41.

WEDNESDAY LADIES: With the improving weather the ladies competed in a net haggle. The top scores were Adele Gunning and Kristine Gascoigne, each having a net of 72. One shot behind were Carol Leary, Dot Ramsey, and Jenny O’Dwyer, while Heather White and Jacquie Bain both had net 74s. The hidden hole was shared by Viv Lilley and Jenny O’Dwyer, with both having eight points.

THURSDAY MEN: This week the morning haggle was a net competition, and in division 1, Earl Hoskins was the winner with a net 70. Next was Calin Samson with 72, with Daryll Denyer with 73, then Jimmy Powell having 74. In division 2, Dave Ashton had the round of the morning with a net of 68, with Peter Hewitt next on 72. Pete Rowe and Harry Shepherd both had 73, and Rodger Bagshaw had 74.

Spring was in the air at Waihī Golf Club.

The afternoon haggle was stableford, and Gary Choat showed a clean pair of heels to the field with a great 44 points. First of the chasers was Paul Morgan with 38 points, with Kelly Exelby next with 37. Following on 36 points were Frank Van Hattum, Peter Spiers, and Dwayne O’Flaherty, with next Andy Roche, Alex Teesdale, and Damian Dunlop all with 35 points.

SATURDAY LADIES: In the net medal haggle, Shoneen Dunning and Martine Milicich were equal top scorers with net 69s. They were followed by Karen Diggelmann and Karen Roche, who both had net 70s, with Jackie Robson next with 71, then Denise Donald 74.

MEN’S STROKEPLAY CHAMPIONSHIP: The final round of this three-round championship was played on Saturday. The winner of the Senior Division was Murray Fraser, ahead of Jethro Meares, while the Intermediate Division was won by Wayne Brierley, one shot ahead of David P. Campbell. The Junior Division winner was Calin Samson with Tim Parish next, while in the Junior B Division, Jock Stronach came out ahead of Peter Spiers.

SATURDAY MEN’S HAGGLES: The morning men played a net medal haggle, and in Division 1, John Libby was carried through by his playing partner to win with a net 69. Next was Allen Sarjant on 70, with Grant Robson and Calin Samson next with both having 72s, On 73 were Sam Gurney, Jim Powell, Daryl Denyer and Ken Mustard. In division 2, “The Quiet Achiever” Tom Rowbotham had an outstanding 62 net to blitz the field, with Al McMillan and Brian Robinson both well behind on 68 net . Jock Stronach and Mark Mora both had 69.

In the afternoon Stableford haggle “the round of the week” was scored by Murray Butterworth with a staggering 48 points! Way back in second place was Wayne Brierly with a normally-winning score of 41 points. Next were David P. Campbell and Chris Hale both with 39, while Jason Baldwin had 38. Mark Bryant and Graeme Parkinson both finished with 37 points.

- Rodger Bagshaw

Whangamatā Mah Jong

Forty-five players were at mah jong.

Winners were:

1st Sally Hitchcock 48 points

2nd Eleanor Leopold 38 points

3rd Dianne Trembath 35 points.

