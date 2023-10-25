Hauraki Coromandel Sport

The team from Whangamatā Tennis & Squash Club travelled to Waihī Beach for Interclub. From left to right, Dean, Christine, Helen and Lisa.

The Waihī Golf Club held its annual Triple Challenge Tournament on the weekend of October 14 and 15.

This event is of three different games of pairs and is always a popular annual tournament, played in two divisions (mixed and men). Thankfully, the weather held fine, although at times the breeze kept the temperature cool. The players enjoyed a course that had been finely groomed by the greens staff.

The much-appreciated major sponsors this year were again Avoco, the avocado marketing company, with Expol Insulation, The Clubroom and Wrightson Real Estate (Waihī) also providing valuable support.

A good field of 50 pairs commenced the tournament on Saturday morning, playing a Canadian foursomes competition.

After a short break for lunch, the players tackled the course again, playing Scottish foursomes, where the single ball is played alternately by the pair for the whole 18 holes. This is a competition that often sorts out the field.

From the combined divisions, the overall tournament winners were Jane Wordley and Andy Roche (Waihī).

Winners of the mixed division were Raewyn MacMahon and John Mohn (Ngahinepouri), with Tamara and David Morris in second place. They were followed by Adele Gunning and Murray Fraser in third, with Ricky Scammell and Kani Peneueta (Whitford Park) in fourth. Fifth were Jacquie Bain and John Trim.

The men’s division was won by Waihī’s Pete Rowe and Ted Murray, with Rob Morrison and Vince Jones in second place. Calin Samson and Will Surplis were third, while Mike Rose and Russell Dewey came fourth, with Daryll Denyer and David P Campbell in fifth place.

Waihī Golf two-person Ambrose

On Sunday, the Waihī Golf Club conducted its annual Two-Person Ambrose Tournament. In perfect weather conditions, the 38 pairs enjoyed a well-presented course, which contributed to some good scoring. The format was a nett competition, played in two divisions, mixed and men’s pairings.

Richard Travis and Karen Flattery won the mixed division with the round of the tournament, a nett 59. In second place were Sasha Colbourne and Shane Ward with 61 nett, followed by Simon and Lisa Cherry on 63. On 64 were John and Alexandra Drent, Paul and Ann Gartner, and Kaylene Croker and Brad Barron.

The men’s division was a victory for Dwayne and Nigel O’Flaherty with a nett of 60, with Mark and Ian Connelley one shot behind with a nett of 61. Sharing nett 62s were Rhys Peden and Peter Spiers, and Murray Fraser and Frank Van Hattum. They were followed on nett 63s by Andy Roche and Murray Gutry, Dave Campbell and David Grey, Brian and Luca Benjamin, and Bob and Tony McRae.

Monday Vets: On a nice day with a slightly smaller field than usual, the Vets played a 4-ball best-ball pairs competition. There was some hot scoring, with Rae Brown and Ken Mustard winning with 45 points, on a countback with Ivan Douglas and Vivian Lilley on the same score. In third place were Jenny O’Dwyer and Daryll Denyer with 44 points, while on 44 also were Neville Jamieson and Dot Ramsey. Three more pairs finished on 43 points.

Wednesday Ladies: The competition of the day was a stableford round, where Anke Hermannsdorfer won on a countback from Adele Gunning after they both finished with 41 points. Next was Karen Lee at 40, followed by Jill Morrison at 38. Jane Wordley and Megan Jowsey both had 37 points. This week’s winner of the hidden hole was Megan Jowsey with 10 points. The “Dreamers Player of the Week” was Anke Hermannsdorfer (on a Countback) with a 67 nett.

Thursday Men: A day with no wind at last, and in Division 1 of the morning nett haggle, John Giffney had a cleanup by having a nett 64, having the only two, and winning the hidden hole. For the rest, Daryll Denyer, Brian Baynes, and Vince Jones all had nett 70s, with four others on 72. In Division 2, Jock Stronach continued his good form by winning with a nett 70, while Mark Mora, Harry Shepherd (again) and Tom Rowbotham (and again) all had nett 71s. Eddie Bruce had 74.

The afternoon stableford haggle was a tight contest with Mark Bryant taking the top spot from Mark Hope with both scoring 39 points. Third was Russell Dewey on 38, while Craig Sandlant and Peter Dagg both had 37. All on 36 were Murray Gutry, Andy Roche, Graeme Parkinson, Michael Hurley and Peter Bramble.

Saturday Golf: It was either the holiday weekend, or the All Blacks playing, but the fields were very small in the morning. The ladies’ morning nett haggle was a triumph for Karen Roche with a great 65 nett. Next was Kaylene Crocker with 75, then Megan Jowsey and Niria Gerbich with 76s.

The men’s nett haggle was won by Daryll Denyer with a 66, with Jock Stronach and Allen Sarjant next with 69s.

In the afternoon stableford haggle, Nic Davies sneaked in with the best score of 39 points, one ahead of David Morris. One shot further back on 37 was Richard Taitoko, while the “crafty” Frank Van Hattum and Gary Choat both finished with 36.

Rodger Bagshaw

The new path leading to the 5th at Waihi Golf Club.

Interclub Tennis

The team from Whangamatā Tennis & Squash Club travelled to Waihī Beach for the second round of the Inter Core tennis competition.

Waihī Beach powered to a convincing win in the senior section and also won a closer junior section.

The competition is the rebirth of inter-club tennis for Whangamatā. This Saturday Whangamatā host Waihī and Katikati host Paeroa.

Scores (WB is Waihī Beach and WH is Whangamatā): Junior Singles Noah Menary WB beat Chloe Martin WH 2-0, Koa Allsopp WB beat Jett Kennings WH 2-0, Casey Davis WB beat Lewis Witehira WH 2-1 and Ace Kennings WH beat Anna Richardson WB 2-0. Doubles Noah and Koa WB beat Jett and Chloe WH 2-1, Lewis and Ace WH beat Casey and Anna WB 2-1. Junior section won by Waihī Beach matches 4-2 and Sets 9-6. Senior singles Laura Richardson WB beat Christine Ewart WH 6-0, 6-1, and Mark Richardson WB beat Dean Hogwood WH 6-4, 6-2. Doubles Laura and Carl WB beat Helen and Lisa WH 6-0, 6-2, Craig and Carl WB beat Helen and Lisa WH 6-0, 6-3, Craig and Mark WB beat Dean and Christine WH 6-1, 6-1. Senior section won by Waihī Beach 5-0 matches and 10-0 sets.

Don Mackay

Whangamatā Mah Jong

Seven players and the winners were:

1st Nancy Gerrand, 44 points

2nd= Joy French, 43 points

2nd= Jilly Witehira, 43 points

3rd Tina Palmer, 38 points.





