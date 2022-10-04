Dozens of Haryana Federation NZ members turned up to support the blood donation effort. Photo / Supplied

Haryana Federation NZ (HFNZ) organised its fourth blood donation camp recently at Hamilton's NZ Blood service centre in Melville.

HFNZ is a secular, non-political and not-for-profit organisation representing Indians from Haryana, and was founded in 2019 by Kiwi-Indians Karanjeet Singh Cheema and Gurbaj Singh Mall.

The event had dozens of HFNZ members and volunteers donating their blood. Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate came to the camp at the invitation of Gurpal Singh Sidhu. She talked with donors and praised the organisers for their efforts.

HFNZ's Karanjeet, one of the organisers of the camp, said: "It was great to see many people coming forward to donate their blood. As a community organisation, HFNZ endeavours to make a contribution to the community by organising such blood donation camps.

"We plan to have more such events to help the community. It was great to see the mayor appreciating our initiative for community service."