Hampton Downs owner unable to get into NZ to watch Grand Prix

Some of the biggest names in New Zealand motorsport will be at Hampton Downs this weekend. Photo / Supplied

The 66th running of the New Zealand Grand Prix will take place this weekend at Hampton Downs. Some of the biggest names in New Zealand motorsport will take part including Shane van Gisbergen, Andre Heimgartner, Greg Murphy, Chris van der Drift, Daniel Gaunt and the legendary Kenny Smith.

It will be Smith's 50th Grand Prix start and the best field in decades will help him celebrate the milestone.

Hampton Downs and Highlands Motorsport Park owner, Tony Quinn, and the parks' chief operating officer Josie Spillane, had chased the rights to host the New Zealand Grand Prix ever since Quinn set foot on New Zealand soil and now that the North Waikato circuit has earned that chance, fate has prevented him from attending.

Hampton Downs and Highlands Motorsport Park owner, Tony Quinn. Photo / Alan Gibson

Quinn, who in 2016 bought Hampton Downs, is in Australia and unsure when he will be able to get into New Zealand.

With Covid-19 preventing non-Kiwis from entering, Quinn will watch the milestone achievement for the park from Australia.

"It is going to be horrible," Quinn said. "Hosting the Grand Prix is something I have blatantly and publicly said I would move heaven and earth to make happen.

"I couldn't have guessed that when we actually made it happen and I wouldn't get to be there. But these are crazy times – and so far we have got through them.

"All I want to do - at 63 years old - is go between Australia and New Zealand.

"It is one thing having the track and getting to host the Grand Prix but to be able to race in a Grand Prix - I would have paid whatever to race in that Grand Prix and celebrate my mate's Kenny's 50th start, that would have been just amazing."

When it was announced that Hampton Downs would host the iconic event the decision, made in conjunction with series promoter Speed Works Events, Toyota New Zealand and MotorSport New Zealand, came as a relief in many ways for Quinn.

"There has been no hiding the fact that it has been one of the objectives that I have wanted to do since getting involved with New Zealand," he said.

"My involvement goes way back to the first couple of Targa rallies that I did – it was good fun and a good bunch of guys and they punch way above their weight.

"I had the chance to build Highlands and that has been a great experience and a great journey and then I had the opportunity to do the Hampton Downs thing and that was another one.

"Through that total journey there was nothing more evident to me than New Zealand has a marvellous place in the world of motorsport globally. It is world renowned and I built the museum at Highlands to recognise that.

"It would be the understatement of 2021 to say that I am super excited that it is going to be held at Hampton Downs.

"There have been a lot of chess moves and things that have had to happen, stars needed to align and people needed to have the confidence that Josie and the team could deliver.

"I have been super impressed with both parks in New Zealand - the teams there have done a marvellous job during Covid and I have been impressed with how they handled everything.

While the future beyond 2021 is yet to be determined, Quinn is confident the team will deliver an event he'll be proud of from his armchair in Byron Bay.

Toyota Racing Series

• Round 1: Hampton Downs — January 22-24, 66th New Zealand Grand Prix

• Round 2: Hampton Downs — January 29-30

• Round 3: Manfeild — February 12-14

Tickets can be purchased here.