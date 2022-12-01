Supercars held an emotional farewell at Pukekohe Raceway in September. Photo / Mark Horsburgh

Two Waikato tracks, Taupō International Motorsport Park and Hampton Downs, are being talked up as potential hosts of the next NZ round of the Supercars Championship, with the end of motorsports at Pukekohe Raceway.

When the 2023 Supercars calendar was announced last week, racing fans around New Zealand were disappointed that no NZ round was included for next year. But they may be back - in Waikato - in 2025 or possibly 2024.

Supercar event organisers have not yet found a venue to replace Pukekohe, which is closing for motor racing events to focus on thoroughbred horse racing.

Speaking on NewstalkZB’s Sportstalk after the 2023 Supercars calendar announcement, the chief executive of Hampton Downs, Taupō International and Cromwell’s Highlands Motorsport Parks, Josie Spillane, said while it was “disappointing” that the event wouldn’t be coming to New Zealand next year, she is certain it was just a temporary state of affairs.

“Supercars is a much-loved, iconic event... However, I have every confidence that it’s not a full stop, it’s just a pause, and I have no doubt that by 2025 we will certainly be welcoming Supercars to one of our circuits, either Hampton Downs or Taupō International Motorsport Park,” Spillane said.

The decision on which venue the NZ event will go to - and other “commercial aspects” - would be made by Supercars since they are the “promoter”, she said.

Hampton Downs was ready to host Supercars in 2020, when Pukekohe looked like it would be unavailable. The consents had been in place for Hampton Downs and facilities had been set up, but the Covid-19 lockdown hit, and the event was canned.

Supercars announced last week that the whole 2023 championships, including the 60th anniversary of the legendary Bathurst 1000 and a first-ever night race, will be held at locations in Australia.

Supercars CEO Shane Howard said in a news release that while there was no Supercars event planned in New Zealand next year, the team was “still in progressive talks with our counterparts” for an event in the future.

“As they continue, it is in the best interest of all parties involved to focus on 2024 and beyond. We have every intention to return to New Zealand and we are confident of an announcement in the new year regarding a partnership with a new venue.”

Which venue the organisers had their eyes on, Howard wouldn’t say.

New Zealand driver Shane van Gisbergen won the Jason Richards Trophy at his home circuit of Pukekohe in September. Photo / Mark Horsburgh

On Sportstalk, Spillane said a Supercars event would also need funding from central and local government, but Hampton Downs as a venue had nothing to do with this.

Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) manager of NZ Major Events, Kylie Hawker-Green, says the MBIE has supported Supercar events in the past.

“Major international events generate significant economic, social and cultural benefits for Aotearoa New Zealand. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has previously supported the V8 Supercar events over five years from the former Major Events Development Fund and will continue to liaise with event organisers to consider how the government could support the event returning to Aotearoa New Zealand in future.”

Howard says 2023 was shaping up to be one of the most exciting years “in the history of our sport”.

“We cannot wait to roll out out our Gen3 Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro at Newcastle in March. What an amazing way to start the new chapter of racing for our sport.”

Supercars organisers described Pukekohe as the spiritual home of racing in New Zealand. Photo / Mark Horsburgh

Supercars just completed the 2022 competition in Australia in October, where the Surfers Paradise street circuit race drew a record crowd of more than 200,000 fans.

South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas says this year’s Supercars event was a “huge drawcard, delivering important economic benefits to our state.”

Supercars - which hadn’t raced in New Zealand since 2019 - held an emotional last event at the South Auckland circuit in September, which included the eighth competition for the Jason Richards Memorial Trophy.

The organisers described Pukekohe as “the spiritual home of racing in New Zealand” where New Zealand motorsport legends including Bruce McLaren, Greg Murphy and Shane Van Gisbergen “etched their names into history”.

An example of the emotional bond racers have with Pukekohe is Auckland golden boy Shane Van Gisbergen, who won the Jason Richards Memorial Trophy for a third time this year and said the victory at his home circuit was “better than winning Bathurst.”