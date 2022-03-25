Hamilton City Council is offering hospitality businesses another helping hand as they struggle to keep the doors open during the Omicron outbreak. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Hamilton City Council is offering hospitality businesses another helping hand as they struggle to keep the doors open during the Omicron outbreak. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

As Hamilton CBD hospitality businesses face tough times with foot traffic being down due to Omicron, the city council has approved another financial aid package to help local food businesses.

The council approved a 50 per cent reduction to fees for food safety verifications that take place before the end of June this year.

Verifications are required under the Food Act 2014 to help operators meet the requirements of their Food Control Plans around things such as training, food storage, hygiene and other safety requirements.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said the decision will put about $60,000 back in the pockets of local businesses.

"The pandemic has had a significant impact on business and the hospitality sector, in particular, has really struggled from the latest restrictions. This decision is part of a suite of changes council has already implemented to do our part to help keep the doors open."

With Omicron cases still high across the country and 1650 new community cases in the Waikato yesterday, Hamilton's CBD is having a tough time due to Covid-19 reporting a drop in revenue, foot traffic and staff.

CBD foot traffic is way down because of people being sick or isolating, working from home, or just playing it safe and staying home.

Hamilton Central Business Association (HCBA) general manager Vanessa Williams says she estimates the foot traffic to be down by 20 to 25 per cent compared to last year.

"Any reduction in the day-to-day expenses incurred by hospitality business in the current environment is welcome. We're grateful that council was both receptive to the idea and actively looked to how this could be easily implemented."

HCBA general manager Vanessa Williams, Mat Pedley from Waikato Food Inc, Mayor Paula Southgate and Deputy Mayor Geoff Taylor are working together to support the hospitality sector. Photo / Supplied

Deputy Mayor Geoff Taylor and Southgate have been working closely with the HCBA to look at ways to support struggling businesses.

He says the food safety verification fee reduction was the outcome of discussions about what support the council could offer businesses to lighten the load.

"Our central city is the economic heart of Hamilton and with many people now working from home, the last thing they need is these extra costs when it's a struggle just to get people through the door.

"We can all play our part by grabbing a coffee from our neighbourhood cafe, buying from your local shop and planning a meal out in the central city."

The temporary reduction in food safety verification fees applies from March 1 until June 30 and is expected to help about 250 businesses.

Businesses will not need to apply for the discount, it will automatically be applied at invoicing.

The additional financial support package follows a 50 per cent rent relief package approved three weeks ago for the council tenants of the Hamilton Gardens Cafe, Veranda Cafe at the Hamilton Lake Domain, Naughty Nan, Kampong Restaurant, Nivara Lounge, Morepork Cafe at the Zoo, Coffee Hub at Waterworld, Rototuna Family Golf Cafe, Kiwi Travel Cafe at the Transport Centre, Jin Wing Takeaways and Mexico Restaurant.

Hamilton City Council also offered a support package in October and December last year where a total of $283,000 was made available to tenants in the hospitality and retail sectors, of which $142,000 of these funds has been allocated.