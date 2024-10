Kiwis caught in Hurricane Milton’s devastation, Chris Luxon speaks out against Israel’s Prime Minister and how the Government’s books are looking amid challenging economic times.

When Hamilton’s newest Lotto millionaire found out about his win, it took a while to register.

The winning $1 million First Division ticket was sold on MyLotto ahead of Wednesday’s draw.

The man, who shared his story on condition of anonymity, said he had woken earlier than usual on Thursday morning.

“I made myself a coffee and thought I’d check my ticket. But it was 6.28am, so I was too early. The app was still closed.”

He waited a couple of minutes and logged in to watch the virtual draw.