Creative Waikato and Hamilton City Council are calling on all local creatives with community arts initiatives to apply to the Creative Community Scheme for funding.

The annual scheme is supercharging Hamilton projects that foster growth and creativity in Hamilton.

This funding round closes next Friday, August 26, at 5pm and welcomes applications for local arts and community-focused projects and initiatives taking place no earlier than October 13 and within 12 months of being approved.

The projects should focus on at least one of three criteria: diversity, rangatahi, or access and participation. The funding is thought to help with the costs of running short-term projects, like materials for arts activities or programmes, venue or equipment hire, or and marketing and promotion.

Previously funded projects range from theatre productions, drumming courses, concerts, exhibitions and drag shows.

Alex Armstrong received funding for the New Zealand Beatbox Championships 2022 event that took place at The Meteor at the end of July.

"[The] funding has allowed me to ensure my project met its full potential which in turn created the most positive outcome for our community," he says.

"Community projects are important not only because it platforms local talent, but because it creates a sense of whānau in our community."

Creative Waikato's creative facilitator Cassandra Quean attended the beatbox event and says they were "so incredibly pleased" to see the positive impacts of the Creative Communities Scheme funding live and in action.

"It is difficult to put into words just how powerful this event was, and I am sure that there were many who left as inspired as I was that evening. I look forward to seeing more projects like this funded in future."

The Creative Community Scheme is a fund administered by Creative Waikato on behalf of Hamilton City Council. Applications for the scheme can be made online.

Creative Waikato also has a funding expert on hand to help applicants through the application process.

For more information about the scheme or to arrange an appointment with a funding advisor contact Creative Waikato on hello@creativewaikato.co.nz or ring 0508 427 892.